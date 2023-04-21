bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke's 60 Second Sleaze (4/21/23)

LOS ANGELES – JUN 28: Cast at the “Stranger Things” Season 3 World Premiere at the Santa Monica High School on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, CA
  • The people behind “Stranger Things” are developing a new show about misfits in a retirement community who must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have: time!  So, like, “Stranger Things” with OLD PEOPLE???
  • Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are BACK TOGETHER after Coachella hook up!
  • VIDEO: Watch BTS give J-Hope an emotional sendoff as he leaves to begin his military service
  • Involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin for fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have been DROPPED…but only so prosecutors can investigate new evidence.  The charges CAN be refiled
  • VIDEO: Bebe Rexha says she got “so high” with Snoop while filming their new 4/20 themed video
  • We lost our BLUE CHECK MARK on Twitter but Elon Musk says he’s personally paying for the Twitter Blue subscriptions of William Shatner, LeBron James, and Stephen King
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian met one of the women from “Love Is Blind”, and suggested that she and her single sisters should go on the show
  •  Post Malone beats Bruno Mars to become first artist to have EIGHT SONGS certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America
  • Scarlett Johansson discovered, after she met Colin Jost, that the  “fundamental characteristic” she needs in a relationship is COMPASSION….but says her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds is a “GOOD GUY”
  •  Denise Richards is RETURNING to “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for a few episodes
  • Martin Lawrence gives a “Bad Boys 4” UPDATE during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, “It has the chance to be the best one of them all and everybody’s doing their thing”
  • Here’s the TRAILER for the new David Bowie documentary
  • Jennifer Coolidge will receive the Comedic GENIUS AWARD at the “MTV Movie and TV Awards”
  • VIDEO: Pete Davidson plays a toned-down version of himself in his new Taco Bell commercial
  • Eddie Van Halen’s guitar from the “Hot for Teacher” video sold for ALMOST $4 MILLION!
  • PICS: Selena Gomez celebrates the wrapping up Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” with a pic of her and Meryl Streep
  • The first trailer for the “White Men Can’t Jump” remake dropped yesterday…and not everyone is loving Jack Harlow’s acting abilities

 