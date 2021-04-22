bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/22/21)

joe
  • Joe Exotic says he would HELP CAROLE BASKIN end the exploitation of big cats if it would get him a pardon [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • VIDEO: Meek Mill bought his grandmother a new house! MORE PICS HERE This was after her old house in South Philly was VANDALIZED with neo-Nazi graffiti back in 2018
  • Stars who have more than 100 TATTOOS include Travis Barker, Ed Sheeran, and Kat Von D.  Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus is already up to 74 . . . David Beckham has 63, and Justin Bieber and Zayn Malik have 60 each
  • Lamar Odom says there’s absolutely NO KARDASHIAN KURSE where men suffer after dating one of the sisters
  • Drake is definitely putting in the work

  • James Blunt has been ROASTING HIMSELF on Twitter for over 8 years…and we need to recognize how great it is!
  • VIDEO: Lil Baby failed a Tik Tok challenge where he had to remember his own lyrics
  • Eminem is getting into the NFT BUSINESS, after his song “Without Me” was used for a “Saturday Night Live” parody about NFTs
  • Elizabeth Olsen explains why she deleted her social media accounts and is never going back

 