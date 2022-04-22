bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/22/22)

mike tyson
  • After video goes viral of Mike Tyson PUMMELING another passenger on a plane…his rep comes out and says the guy THREW A WATER BOTTLE at Tyson! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
  • Kardashians deny faking Roblox sex tape scene…but after READING THIS we’re not buying it wasn’t totally set up
  • Tony Awards introduce new “NO VIOLENCE” policy ahead of 2022 show
  • VIDEO: Snoop Dogg says he charges $250,000 to do a feature on someone else’s song, and if they want him in the video, it’s another $250,000…and they only have an hour to film his part.
  • Kris Jenner claimed on the stand that Blac Chyna once threatened to KILL Kylie Jenner!
  • Johnny Depp cross examination focuses on his VIOLENT LANGUAGE in texts, angry outbursts captured on audio and video…the VIDEO of his kitchen rampage is definitely disturbing
  • VIDEO: Sam Asghari teased Britney Spears for her framed photo of Brad Pitt as J.D. in “Thelma and Louise” in her closet
  • Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay are being SUED for allegedly ripping off another guy for their hit song “10,000 Hours” [SCROLL DOWN TO HEAR THE 1973 SONG]
  • “Stranger Things” received quite the per-episode budget jump for season 4 . . . it went from $8 million in previous seasons to $30 MILLION
  • Twitter is calling Stephen King’s SALMON RECIPE the scariest story he’s ever told! And honestly it’s horrifying!
  • Bill Murray under investigation for ‘INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR’ after film set shutdown
  • Janelle Monae comes out as NON BINARY, “I’m non-binary, so I just don’t see myself as a woman solely”
  • Lindsay Lohan is releasing a PODCAST on Tuesday called “The Lohdown”
  • Sasha Obama is DATING a former college basketball player named Clifton Powell Jr.  His father is an actor who’s been in “Ray”, “Rush Hour”, and tons of other stuff
  • Adele  is working on finally getting her Las Vegas residency up and running, and there’s going to be a DOCUMENTARY about it

 