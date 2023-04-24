Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/24/23)

- Meghan Trainor having to APOLOGIZE after saying “F—k teachers, dude” in recent podcast
- Ben Affleck shocks the world by letting everyone know that Jennifer Lopez looks like she does because of GENETICS, “Jennifer just eats whatever she wants. She eats pizza, cookies, ice cream … everything.”
- PICS: Taylor Swift’s 1st Insta post and comments after her Joe Alwyn breakup say a lot
- Fans think Olivia Wilde had FAT REMOVAL SURGERY after seeing social media photos!
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian gets serenaded by Usher in Vegas after failed birthday trip
- Pete Davidson could still FACE CHARGES for crashing car into Beverly Hills home…and Pete SHOVES overzealous fan trying to force a hug at the Knicks game
- PICS: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married in a civil ceremony in Houston
- VIDEO: Lizzo addressed the Drag Ban Law in Tennessee during her Knoxville concert in the best way ever, “Why would I not come to the people that need to hear this message the most? The people that need to feel this release the most. Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences? And celebrate fat Black women.”
- Afroman filed the necessary paperwork to RUN FOR PRESIDENT in 2024
- PICS: Alec Baldwin photographed holding a rifle BACKWARDS on the set of “Rust”
- Elon Musk has given more celebrities their BLUE CHECKMARKS BACK
- Zendaya made a SURPRISE APPEARANCE at Coachella to perform with Labrinth
- PICS: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and HAIM giving people #squadgoals
- Scarlett Johansson says SHE’S DONE with the Marvel Cinematic Universe
- “The Super Mario Brothers Movie” won the WEEKEND BOX OFFICE with another $58.2 million
- Joaquin Phoenix says you don’t need to TAKE MUSHROOMS to enjoy “Beau Is Afraid” but, “If you do it, film yourself. But don’t do it!”
- PICS: Will Ferrell painted his face for the L.A. Kings playoff game Friday night
- Helen Mirren enjoyed HOPPING INTO BED with Harrison Ford for the “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923”, “I was so excited, I can’t tell you. I had to pretend to be cool.”
- It’s the 2000’s all over again! Nelly and Ashanti spotted on a DATE, holding hands
- Tupac Shakur’s friend Ray Luv says Tupac sucked at selling crack because he was TOO NICE
- Florida residents freak out as they mistake Taylor Swift concert lights for a UFO
- Matthew Perry is REMOVING those weird Keanu Reeves insults from future editions of his memoir. He said, “It was a mean thing to do. I pulled his name because I live on the same street.”
- Here’s the HIGHEST GROSSING TOURS of all time: #3,”U2 360 Degrees Tour” (2009 to 2011) with $776 million. At #2, Ed Sheeran’s “The Divine Tour” (2017 to 2019) with $776 million, and at #1, Elton John and his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” (2018 to 2020 and 2022 to present) with $853 million
- Bob Dylan’s harmonica from his 1963 New York City Town Hall concert hit the auction block for $45,000
- VIDEO: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and James Hong from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” are back in the Disney+ series “American Born Chinese”