Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/27/23)

- There’s an AI-generated DUET of Bad Bunny and Rihanna…and the created behind that fake Drake/Weekend song is behind it!
@ghostwrider777
they tried to shut us down… #badbunny #badbunnysong #rihanna #rihannanewmusic #aimusic
- The Rock is giving away . . . FREE GUACAMOLE for Cinco de Mayo! All you have to do is buy one of his cocktails and he’ll Venmo you for your guac order!
- PICS: Disney just released pics of all the characters in the upcoming live action “Little Mermaid”…and what the hell happened to Flounder?!?!?!
- VIDEO: Keanu Reeves wholesome interaction with a 9 year old fan went viral…and it’s exactly what we needed to start our day
- TV legend Jerry Springer DIES at 79
- Ed Sheeran trial’s 2nd day of testimony interrupted by Plaintiff COLLAPSING in court!
- Vin Diesel announced “Fast X” will be split into TWO MOVIES. Part One hits theaters May 19th, and the second part will be released in 2025
- PICS: Jessica Simpson shows off her super toned body in a Skims bikini
- Gisele Bundchen donated $1 MILLION to a women’s shelter in Miami
- VIDEO: Pete Davidson accidentally became a Rod Stewart fan in his teens, “When I was younger, I bought the uncensored ‘Eminem Show’ CD, which of course I wasn’t allowed to have, so I kept it in a Rod Stewart jewel case. My mom noticed, and for years she’d play Rod Stewart to have something we could bond over.”
- Joshua Jackson says it’s weird when two characters have sex on film, then the woman COVERS HERSELF, “I’ve never in my life had great sex with somebody and then have them be like, ‘But I don’t want you to see my nipples in the morning.'”
- VIDEO: Lizzo rocking that string bikini!
- PICS: Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox attended a state dinner at the White House with the president of South Korea