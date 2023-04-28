Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/28/23)

Rihanna is going to be SMURFETTE & record an original song for the new film! Plus, Chris Rock is joining the new “Paw Patrol” movie!

John Krasinski new animated movie about imaginary friends called “If” has a crazy STACKED CAST that includes Matt Damon, Jon Stewart, Emily Blunt, Steve Carell, Ryan Reynolds, Awkwafina, and Vince Vaughn

VIDEO: The first trailer for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” has ARRIVED…it’s based on the prequel novel!

PICS: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seen leaving a Tyler, the Creator concert in a $3,000,000 sports car

Kim Kardashian BURSTS out in tears while discussing divorce from Kanye and Kourtney accuses her of using her wedding as a “business opportunity”! Things get messy in NEW TRAILER for “The Kardashians” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]

PICS: Lindsay Lohan is glowing in new pregnant pics!

Ed Sheeran sings, PLAYS GUITAR in court as he denies ripping off Marvin Gaye song

A “Dodgeball” SEQUEL is in the works with Vince Vaughn

James Corden finally got HIT BY A CAR in his final “Crosswalk the Musical” last night. And here’s a RUNDOWN of his final “Late Late Show”

VIDEO: Happy late birthday Lizzo! She turned 35 yesterday!

PICS: Jason Momoa covers “Men’s Health” and says he takes his kids rock climbing, to teach them that it’s okay to fall, “They wanna be perfect and they’re afraid; they think if you fall, it’s bad. But I’m like, ‘No, falling is great, man. Falling is great ’cause you’re gonna succeed if you keep doing it.’ ”

VIDEO: “Queer Eye” take on a frat house!!!!

Facebook CANCELS Jada Pinkett’s “Red Table Talk” so they’re looking for a NEW HOME

PICS: People actually think Meghan Markle had plastic surgery to look like Kate Middleton

You can Uber the ‘ROYAL CARRIAGE‘ ahead of King Charles III’s coronation

Longest-running live-action comedy series,”It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”, premieres its 16th SEASON on June 7th on FXX.

The new R-RATED Winnie the Pooh series called “Christopher Robin” has Christopher as a disillusioned New Yorker who talks to weird animals that “live beyond a drug-induced portal outside his derelict apartment complex.”

Frog and Toad in the new “Frog and Toad” series on Apple TV+ are STILL GAY if you want them to be. The producer says, “We can’t deny anyone that meaning to them, as far as these characters go.”

VIDEO: Check out the trailer for Disney’s new animated movie “Wish”