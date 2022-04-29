Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/29/22)

- Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hosted a RAVE THEMED BABY SHOWER last Friday night, just two days after the rapper’s arrest
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s baby shower gifts for their guests are top tier 🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/7Db2MOKDMc
- PICS: Kim Kardashian branded ‘disgusting’ and ‘unhinged’ for ‘darkening’ niece Stormi’s skin to match True’s after admitting to Photoshopping Disneyland snaps to fit in with her Instagram ‘aesthetic’
- A representative from the ACLU testified yesterday in the Johnny Depp / Amber Heard trial and said Amber’s ONLY DONATED $1.3 million of the $3.5 million she pledged to them from her divorce settlement. Also, they haven’t received a payment from her in years
- Amanda Bynes APOLOGIZED after accusing her fiancé of relapsing on drugs, watching disturbing porn, and vandalizing his mom’s home in a huge dispute that police were called to
- PICS: Billie Eilish revealed that her childhood celebrity crush was Sarah Michelle Gellar . . . and Sarah said the feeling is mutual
- Live Nation is selling $25 CONCERT TICKETS from May 4th to the 10th. There are over 3,700 shows to choose from, like Aerosmith, Backstreet Boys, or even Tim McGraw
- Travis Barker visited Robert Kardashian’s GRAVE to ask to marry Kourtney
- Benedict Cumberbatch is going to HOST A FAMILY of Ukrainian refugees
- PICS: Olivia Munn shared some pictures of John Mulaney with their new baby boy
- PICS: Shailene Woodley posts about grief after Aaron Rodgers split
- The title of the new “Mission: Impossible” movie has been REVEALED. It’s “Mission: Impossible 7 – Dead Reckoning: Part 1”
- VIDEO: The new Mike Myers comedy “The Pentaverate” hits Netflix May 5th
- “Schitt’s Creek” is LEAVING NETFLIX and moving to Hulu on October 3rd
- Someone spotted the “Guardians of the Galaxy” gang filming their holiday special, and posted video on TikTok
