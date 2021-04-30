Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/30/21)

- Remember the woman who found Lady Gaga’s stolen dogs & returned them??? She just got ARRESTED for being part of the dognapping!
- Lil Nas X finally took his driving test to get his license…and it didn’t go as planned
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 29, 2021
- VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds responds to rumors is going to play Johnny Cage in a future “Mortal Kombat” movie
- VIDEO: Prince William and Kate Middleton released a family video for their 10th anniversary
- Maroon 5 will call their next album “Jordi” in honor of their late manager Jordan Feldstein, who died in 2017. Jordan was the brother of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein
- T-Pain just discovered the REQUEST FOLDER in Instagram DMs and he’s missed hundreds of messages…many from celebs like Fergie!
- VIDEO: Jessica Alba celebrated turning 40 this week!
- Mario Lopez says his daughter recently caught him and his wife HAVING SEX and the whole thing was obviously traumatic
- Jessica Simpson THREW OUT her scale, “I have no idea how much I weigh, I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up.”
- A video of Harrison Ford being floored by a David Blaine magic trick is going viral again!