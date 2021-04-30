bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/30/21)

LOS ANGELES - JAN 31: Lady Gaga arriving at the 52nd Annual GRA
LOS ANGELES – JAN 31: Lady Gaga arriving at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 31, 2010.
  • Remember the woman who found Lady Gaga’s stolen dogs & returned them??? She just got ARRESTED for being part of the dognapping!
  • Lil Nas X finally took his driving test to get his license…and it didn’t go as planned

  • VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds responds to rumors is going to play Johnny Cage in a future “Mortal Kombat” movie
  • VIDEO: Prince William and Kate Middleton released a family video for their 10th anniversary
  • Maroon 5 will call their next album “Jordi” in honor of their late manager Jordan Feldstein, who died in 2017.  Jordan was the brother of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein
  • T-Pain just discovered the REQUEST FOLDER in Instagram DMs and he’s missed hundreds of messages…many from celebs like Fergie!
  • VIDEO: Jessica Alba celebrated turning 40 this week!
  • Mario Lopez says his daughter recently caught him and his wife HAVING SEX and the whole thing was obviously traumatic
  • Jessica Simpson THREW OUT her scale, “I have no idea how much I weigh, I just want to be able to feel good and zip my pants up.”
  • A video of Harrison Ford being floored by a David Blaine magic trick is going viral again!