bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/4/22)

  • Doja Cat got the BIGGEST LAUGH of the Grammy Awards last night after she had to RUN from the bathroom to get her award, “I have not taken such a fast piss in my entire life” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Justin Bieber’s PLATFORM CROCS, Lil Nax X pearl lined NOD to Kim K, Megan Thee Stallion ALL ANIMAL PRINT or Dua Lipa’s leather straps…which was your FAVORITE Grammys Red Carpet FASHION
  • Kanye West skips Grammys 2022 after telling Kim Kardashian he’s “GOING AWAY to get help”
  • Trevor Noah OPENED the Grammy’s “We’re gonna be listening to some music, we’re gonna be dancing, were gonna be singing, we’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths . . .” Questlove also ADDRESSED the slap while presenting,  “Alright, I’m gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me.”
  • The internet thought they could see Khloe Kardashian’s BUTT IMPLANTS in a workout video she posted….but she proved them WRONG
  • The Foo Fighters took home 3 GRAMMY AWARDS last night…the In Memoriam segment began with a SPECIAL TRIBUTE to Taylor Hawkins….and Dave Grohl’s DAUGHTER sang at a pre-Grammys event
  • PICS: The last time Halsey attended the Grammys in 2017, it was three days after she had surgery for endometriosis.  She attended last night . . . once again, three days after surgery for endometriosis…and BTW she looked unbelievable on the RED CARPET
  • VIDEO: Watch President Zelensky powerful Grammys speech, begs for support: ‘Tell the truth about this war’
  • Louis C.K.’s GRAMMY WIN triggers backlash on social media!
  • The biggest GRAMMY SNUBS include Billie Eilish, BTS, Justin Bieber
  • Jim Carrey is going to RETIRE, unless an important script were to come his way, “I really like my quiet life…I’ve done enough.”
  • Netflix BACKS AWAY from Will Smith movie, “Fast and Loose” and “Bad Boys 4” also PUT ON PAUSE…Will has RESIGNED from the Academy after “inexcusable” actions at the Oscars [SCROLL DOWN FOR SNL SKETCH of the slap]
  • Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have their FIRST BABY together!
  • Harry Styles broke Spotify’s single-day STREAMING RECORD for a male artist.  His new song “As It Was” received 16.1 million streams
  • Shawn Mendes says he reached out to Camila Cabello before he released his NEW BREAKUP SONG “When You’re Gone”
  • Ariana Grande pledged to donate up to $1.5 MILLION to fight anti-trans legislation
  • The voice of “Toy Story” Mrs. Potato Head & George Costanza’s mom from “Seinfeld”, Estelle Harris, DIES at 93
  • Miley Cyrus  caught Covid-19, but she knew the risk of playing shows and meeting fans and said it was, quote, “definitely worth it.”
  • Bruce Willis has spent the last few years SELLING OFF $65 million in property as his health declined
  • Andrew Garfield is NOW SINGLE
  • Bill Skarsgard to star in ‘The Crow’ REBOOT