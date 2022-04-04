Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/4/22)

Kanye West skips Grammys 2022 after telling Kim Kardashian he’s “GOING AWAY to get help”
Trevor Noah OPENED the Grammy’s “We’re gonna be listening to some music, we’re gonna be dancing, were gonna be singing, we’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths . . .” Questlove also ADDRESSED the slap while presenting, “Alright, I’m gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me.”
The internet thought they could see Khloe Kardashian’s BUTT IMPLANTS in a workout video she posted….but she proved them WRONG
PICS: The last time Halsey attended the Grammys in 2017, it was three days after she had surgery for endometriosis. She attended last night . . . once again, three days after surgery for endometriosis…and BTW she looked unbelievable on the RED CARPET
VIDEO: Watch President Zelensky powerful Grammys speech, begs for support: ‘Tell the truth about this war’
Louis C.K.’s GRAMMY WIN triggers backlash on social media!
The biggest GRAMMY SNUBS include Billie Eilish, BTS, Justin Bieber
Jim Carrey is going to RETIRE, unless an important script were to come his way, “I really like my quiet life…I’ve done enough.”
Netflix BACKS AWAY from Will Smith movie, “Fast and Loose” and “Bad Boys 4” also PUT ON PAUSE…Will has RESIGNED from the Academy after “inexcusable” actions at the Oscars [SCROLL DOWN FOR SNL SKETCH of the slap]
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have their FIRST BABY together!
Harry Styles broke Spotify’s single-day STREAMING RECORD for a male artist. His new song “As It Was” received 16.1 million streams
Shawn Mendes says he reached out to Camila Cabello before he released his NEW BREAKUP SONG “When You’re Gone”
Ariana Grande pledged to donate up to $1.5 MILLION to fight anti-trans legislation
The voice of “Toy Story” Mrs. Potato Head & George Costanza’s mom from “Seinfeld”, Estelle Harris, DIES at 93
Miley Cyrus caught Covid-19, but she knew the risk of playing shows and meeting fans and said it was, quote, “definitely worth it.”
Bruce Willis has spent the last few years SELLING OFF $65 million in property as his health declined