bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke's 60 Second Sleaze (4/4/23)

dwayne johnson
  • Dwayne Johnson and Disney are working on a LIVE ACTION VERSION of “Moana”…and he made the big ANNOUNCEMENT alongside his daughters from an Oahu beach! [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  •  “The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey eats her cereal with ORANGE JUICE! And now the entire internet is divided
  • VIDEO: Ben Affleck gets mistaken for Matt Damon in hilarious new Dunkin’ Donuts commercial
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny cuddle up while sharing a horse on romantic date
  •  Scarlett Johansson says she can’t do social media because her EGO is too fragile!
  • ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ ‘s Caterina Scorsone details TERRIFYING HOUSE FIRE, “I had about 2 minutes to get my 3 kids out”
  • VIDEO: Amy Sedaris sent a birthday message to Pedro Pascal that was both filthy and hilarious
  • A “Harry Potter” TV SERIES might be coming to HBO Max!?!! J.K. Rowling will have some creative input, but she won’t be the primary creator or showrunner
  • PICS: Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her first wedding anniversary
  • Lamar Odom has invested in DRUG TREATMENT CENTERS in California, because he wants to save lives
  • Jimin from BTS is the first South Korean solo artist to DEBUT AT #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for his song “Like Crazy”
  • The new “Fatal Attraction” series that hits Paramount+ this month brings the story 15 YEARS INTO THE FUTURE, when Dan finishes serving a prison sentence for killing Alex, and vows to prove his innocence
  • That “American Idol” contestant who was allegedly mom-shamed by Katy Perry QUIT THE SHOW this week because she couldn’t stand being away from her kids
  • VIDEO: Hugh Jackman is being tested for skin cancer, so he’s warning people to wear sunscreen
  • You can STREAM the “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” soundtrack now
  • VERY NSFW VIDEO: Tommy Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan is doing standup . . . and at least part of her act is about the damage her husband’s junk has done to her