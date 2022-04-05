Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/5/2022)

- Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker get MARRIED in Vegas only hours after his Grammy’s performance! It happened at 1:30 in the morning & an Elvis impersonator officiated the wedding! There will be MORE PARTIES to come!
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez hasn’t been on the Internet in four and a half years, “It has changed my life completely. I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”
- The creator of “Squid Game” is working on a movie that he says will be even MORE VIOLENT…it’s called the “Killing Old People Club”
- Kim Kardashian just met Pete Davidson’s GRANDPARENTS!
- VIDEO: Lil Nas X wrote a little song about being shut out at the Grammys
- Amy Schumer shared the joke she was FORCED to take out of her Oscars monologue…and we’ve got to say good call….it was: “‘Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun . . .”
- PICS: Kim Kardashian has Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and Tyra Banks modeling Skims with her
- Britney Spears CONFIRMED in an Instagram post that she’s writing a book
- Kanye West PULLS OUT of Coachella amid reports he’s “going away to get help”
- A Minnesota TV station just discovered, completely by chance, that they INTERVIEWD an 11-year-old Prince about a teachers’ strike back in the ’70s… of course they shared the footage.
- Kris Jenner says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker MAKE OUT for 98% of new Hulu show
- Martha Stewarts dogs KILLED her cat
- Netflix now has a “SHORT-ASS MOVIES” section, thanks to a “Saturday Night Live” sketch about how movies are getting too long
- Harrison Ford just booked his first regular role in a TV series ever. He’ll star with Jason Segel in “Shrinking”, a show about therapists.
- Lil Jon has a new HGTV SHOW called “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?”
- PICS: Ice T showed off his abs at the age of 64
- People are a little concerned about Madonna after her latest TikTok
@madonna