Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/5/21)

- Bhad Bhabie . . . aka the “Cash me outside” girl from “Dr. Phil” . . . turned 18 last week, joined OnlyFans, and made more than $1 MILLION in her first 6 hours!
- DMX is on LIFE SUPPORT after suffering a heart attack supposedly caused by a drug overdose
- VIDEO: Jason Sudeikis upgrades hoodie to a statement $1100 Gucci sweater at SAG Awards…here’s a FULL LIST OF SAG WINNERS
- VIDEO: Mariah Carey only screamed a little when she got her COVID shot
- Benedict Cumberbatch wants Guantanamo Bay SHUT DOWN after learning the prison facility’s secrets while working on the 2021 film “The Mauritanian”…he got so ill while shooting the film in late 2019 that he worried he was COVID-19 patient zero! [PREVIEW VIDEO]
- Justin Bieber released a SURPRISE, Gospel-inspired EP yesterday called “Freedom”. Guests include BEAM, Chandler Moore, Pink Sweats, and Tori Kelly
- Miley Cyrus’ FINAL FOUR PERFORMANCE brings out Twitter love, hate and confusion
- Kate Winslet says she knows ‘at Least 4’ actors ‘hiding their SEXUALITY‘ due to ‘homophobia’ in Hollywood
- The Weeknd donated $1 MILLION to help provide meals for people in Ethiopia
- Sources say the “Friends” REUNION SPECIAL is finally shooting this week…no word on air date
- VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple trolls her mother’s obsession with vaginas
- This is the best Alanis Morissette cover of all time
This is a gift and we don’t deserve it. pic.twitter.com/DgzC2Q66sV
— Simon Ward (@simonjward) April 1, 2021