Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/6/21)

- Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly confirms she prefers her MOM’S COOKING
@tillyramsay
Guess who’s cooking I prefer 😳🤫 @gordonramsayofficial #fyp
- Helen Mirren says she CHASED AWAY A BEAR while quarantining in Nevada, she says “I told him he was a naughty bear. He was a young bear so I just said, ‘No, naughty bear, go on, go on, off you go!'”
- Taylor Swift was ‘Stripped of Her Life’s Work”…her response was a MASTER CLASS in emotional intelligence
- Alex Rodriguez is noticeably ABSENT from a huge profile on Jennifer Lopez
- VIDEO: Pete Davidson doesn’t live with his mom anymore!
- Chris Hemsworth thinks he’s not taken seriously because HE WORKS OUT, “Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I’d probably be called a serious actor.”
- VIDEO: Nick Jonas shading Disney for canceling “Jonas” after just two seasons?
- Mark Elliott, ICONIC VOICE of Disney movie trailers, dies at 81
- VIDEO: Here’s Morgan Freeman urging you to get vaccinated