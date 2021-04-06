bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox

Brooke's 60 Second Sleaze (4/6/21)

LOS ANGELES – SEP 25: Gordon Ramsay arrives for the FOX Fall Party on September 25, 2017 in West Hollywood, CA
  • Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly confirms she prefers her MOM’S COOKING
@tillyramsay

Guess who’s cooking I prefer 😳🤫 @gordonramsayofficial #fyp

♬ the real sorority check – elizabeth the first

  • Helen Mirren says she CHASED AWAY A BEAR while quarantining in Nevada, she says “I told him he was a naughty bear.  He was a young bear so I just said, ‘No, naughty bear, go on, go on, off you go!'”
  • Taylor Swift was ‘Stripped of Her Life’s Work”…her response was a MASTER CLASS in emotional intelligence
  • Alex Rodriguez is noticeably ABSENT from a huge profile on Jennifer Lopez
  • VIDEO: Pete Davidson doesn’t live with his mom anymore!
  • Chris Hemsworth thinks he’s not taken seriously because HE WORKS OUT, “Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I’d probably be called a serious actor.”
  • VIDEO: Nick Jonas shading Disney for canceling “Jonas” after just two seasons?
  • Mark Elliott, ICONIC VOICE of Disney movie trailers, dies at 81
  • VIDEO: Here’s Morgan Freeman urging you to get vaccinated