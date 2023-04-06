Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/6/23)

- VIDEO: Diddy confirms he still pays Sting $5k A DAY for sampling “Every Breath You Take” by the Police in his hit track “I’ll Be Missing You” without permission!
Nope. 5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting! 😎 ✊🏿🫶🏿 https://t.co/sHdjd0UZEy
— LOVE (@Diddy) April 5, 2023
- Olivia Wilde claims Jason Sudeikis has paid her ZERO CHILD SUPPORT
- Wait what? Amy Schumer was ORGINALLY CAST as “Barbie” and they only went with Margot Robbie after Amy didn’t work out, “The studio definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it. The only way I was interested in doing it.”
- PICS: Kim Kardashian’s $2 million fleet of gray cars includes a 2022 Rolls Royce Ghost, two different Range Rover Autobiographies, and a 2022 Lamborghini Urus Mansory
- Reps say those Reese Witherspoon and Tom Brady dating rumors are COMPLETELY FALSE
- VIDEO: Brooklyn Beckham put a wine cork into his bolognese sauce on purpose and the internet has thoughts
- VIDEO: Looks like the “Taylor Swift Janitor Cart Theory” is true after fans caught her in one on video!
- “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Stranger Things”, and “The Last of Us” lead the 2023 “MTV Movie & TV Award” NOMINATIONS with six each
- Ben Affleck tries not to be the ANNOYING SPORTS DAD, “We want to help our children. We want them to succeed . . . And yet the real challenge is to get out of the way and let them do it on their own.”
- PICS: “Joker 2” is a wrap, and the director posted new pics of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in character
- A Swiftie parent wrote a SWIFT INSPIRED ABSENT NOTE to their kids school so she could skip to see Taylor’s concert!
- Jack Black’s perfect day off work includes taking a PERFECT POO, a frisbee session at the park, a session of lovemaking, an Indian meal, and a good movie
- Lizzo and Jack Black will GUEST STAR on “The Mandalorian” as the king and queen of Plazir-15
- PICS: Here’s Rumer Willis showing off her pregnant stomach. . . 32 years after her mom VERY FAMOUSLY SHOWED OFF hers (Though Demi was pregnant with Scout in the pic not Rumer)
- VIDEO: Robert Downey Jr. celebrated his 58th birthday with a mini recap of the previous year
- Leslie Jones has a MEMOIR coming out in September, and she’s calling it “Leslie [Effing] Jones”
- Anya Taylor-Joy said she LEARNED ENGLISH from watching “School of Rock”, “Harry Potter”, and “Jumanji”. She grew up speaking Spanish
- The “Minecraft” MOVIE starring Jason Momoa won’t hit theaters until April of 2025
- VIDEO: Here’s the new preview from Jeremy Renner’s Diane Sawyer interview. It airs tonight on ABC