Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/7/21)

- Kim Kardashian is officially a BILLIONAIRE! There are a record 2,755 billionaires in the world right now, and Jeff Bezos is at the top with $177 billion
- Hugh Jackman doesn’t go skiing without his violinist
📢 Calling all Wolverine and Les Mis fans:
Hugh Jackman recently went skiing with @lindseyvonn and a skiing violinist while singing songs from Les Misérables and it is amazing. 😆
- Word is that Ariana Grande is planning a MASSIVE FAIRYTALE WEDDING with Barbara Streisand performing!
- According to a new survey of more than 30,000 American adults, 63% say they want MORE CELEBRITIES in politics…they are also most likely to support Matthew McConaughey and The Rock
- VIDEO: Will.I.Am has introduced the Xupermask, to protect against COVID-19 . . . and yes, it’s a real thing
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce 1st NETFLIX series— and Harry will appear on camera!
- VIDEO: Pete Davidson lied to Alec Baldwin about his workout routine, and Alec followed his fake routine and now credits him for losing almost 100 lbs
- VIDEO: Somebody re-imagined what “The Simpsons” would be like if it were a British show…and it’s definitely darker
- The ongoing petition to make LeVar Burton from “Reading Rainbow” the next permanent host of “Jeopardy!” is GOING VIRAL AGAIN
- Someone is developing a movie BASED ON PEEPS, the Easter candy
- PICS: Adam Levine and his entire family in dresses is the sweetest!
- 17 times Actors had characters tweaked or even CREATED FOR THEM because they were just so amazing
- Will Lil Nas X stick to his promise of buying socks for all his followers, now that “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” has hit #1?
