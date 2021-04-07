bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/7/21)

singer-actress Ariana Grande at the 2016 American Music Awards h
singer-actress Ariana Grande at the 2016 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, USA on November 20, 2016.
  • Kim Kardashian is officially a BILLIONAIRE!  There are a record 2,755 billionaires in the world right now, and Jeff Bezos is at the top with $177 billion
  • Hugh Jackman doesn’t go skiing without his violinist

  • Word is that Ariana Grande is planning a MASSIVE FAIRYTALE WEDDING with Barbara Streisand performing!
  • According to a new survey of more than 30,000 American adults, 63% say they want MORE CELEBRITIES in politics…they are also most likely to support Matthew McConaughey and The Rock
  • VIDEO: Will.I.Am has introduced the Xupermask, to protect against COVID-19 . . . and yes, it’s a real thing
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce 1st NETFLIX series— and Harry will appear on camera!
  • VIDEO: Pete Davidson lied to Alec Baldwin about his workout routine, and Alec followed his fake routine and now credits him for losing almost 100 lbs
  • VIDEO: Somebody re-imagined what “The Simpsons” would be like if it were a British show…and it’s definitely darker
  • The ongoing petition to make LeVar Burton from “Reading Rainbow” the next permanent host of “Jeopardy!” is GOING VIRAL AGAIN
  • Someone is developing a movie BASED ON PEEPS, the Easter candy
  • PICS: Adam Levine and his entire family in dresses is the sweetest!
  • 17 times Actors had characters tweaked or even CREATED FOR THEM because they were just so amazing
  • Will Lil Nas X stick to his promise of buying socks for all his followers, now that “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” has hit #1?