By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/11/21)

bennifer 2
  • Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a ROMANTIC MONTANA VACATION together for a week…but there’s already rumors that she RE-DUMPED HIM!
  • Jeff Bezos is building a $500 million yacht that’s so big it needs it’s own SUPPORT YACHT! 
  • John Mulaney’s is DIVORCING his wife of 6 years
  • As controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association grows…Tom Cruise MAILS BACK his Golden Globe!
  • Nick Jonas can’t think about being a SEX SYMBOL because it’s embarrassing
  • Lizzo got emotional and opened up about being sad…and we love her even more for it!
  • Ummm does EVERY POPULAR SONG right now have the same exact drum beat????
  • The Internet is mocking a headline claiming that Leonardo DiCaprio is “unrecognizable” in his new movie.  He’s not

 

 

 