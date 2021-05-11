Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/11/21)

- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a ROMANTIC MONTANA VACATION together for a week…but there’s already rumors that she RE-DUMPED HIM!
- Jeff Bezos is building a $500 million yacht that’s so big it needs it’s own SUPPORT YACHT!
- John Mulaney’s is DIVORCING his wife of 6 years
- As controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association grows…Tom Cruise MAILS BACK his Golden Globe!
- Nick Jonas can’t think about being a SEX SYMBOL because it’s embarrassing
- Lizzo got emotional and opened up about being sad…and we love her even more for it!
@lizzo
- Ummm does EVERY POPULAR SONG right now have the same exact drum beat????
- The Internet is mocking a headline claiming that Leonardo DiCaprio is “unrecognizable” in his new movie. He’s not
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film https://t.co/IZ08MWqbT8 pic.twitter.com/N7TFJyrsSs
— New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021