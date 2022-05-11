Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/11/22)

BTS fans are freaking out because part of their upcoming collection, “Proof”, will ONLY BE AVAILABLE on CD
Pete Davidson fans SLAM Kim Kardashian for being too CONTROLLING all because of Pete’s double hat
PICS: Hilary Duff posed nude for “Women’s Health” magazine, “I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”
Tom Cruise says he “really RALLIED HARD” for Val Kilmer reunion in “Top Gun: Maverick”
Halsey was DIAGNOSED with multiple health conditions affecting their immune system after spending most of April in and out of the hospital
Kelly Clarkson says her nanny’s MOTHER DAY GIFT was amazing, “I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, ‘Hey, for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want’ “