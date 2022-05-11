bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/11/22)

bts butter
  • BTS fans are freaking out because part of their upcoming collection, “Proof”, will ONLY BE AVAILABLE on CD
  • Pete Davidson fans SLAM Kim Kardashian for being too CONTROLLING all because of Pete’s double hat
  • PICS: Hilary Duff posed nude for “Women’s Health” magazine, “I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.”
  • Tom Cruise says he “really RALLIED HARD” for Val Kilmer reunion in “Top Gun: Maverick”
  • Halsey was DIAGNOSED with multiple health conditions affecting their immune system after spending most of April in and out of the hospital
  • Kelly Clarkson says her nanny’s MOTHER DAY GIFT was amazing, “I literally almost cried — like, she walked into the kitchen and was like, ‘Hey, for Mother’s Day, I’m going to give you the gift of time and you can just do whatever you want’ “
  • PICS: Chris Evans is bringing big mustache energy
  • No…Johnny Depp is NOT DATING one of his attorneys
  • was the first guest on “Ellen” back in 2003, and she will be on the FINAL SHOW, on May 26th
  • Eva Mendes might be ready to return to acting but she will not do SEX OR VIOLENCE
  • PICS: Russell Wilson and Ciara have a new puppy named Bronco
  • Jessica Biel shared Justin Timberlake’s advice for keeping a marriage alive . . . it’s to KEEP DATING
  • PICS: Chris Hemsworth’s hammer from “Thor” is going up for auction.  It’s expected to get $100,000
  • Actor James Cromwell SUPERGLUES his hand to the Starbucks counter to protest the fact that they charge more for vegan milk options
  • Hollywood screenwriter reveals why TV characters DON’T SAY “GOODBYE” when they end a phone call
  • Post Malone is TEASING a new song that’s coming out tomorrow afternoon