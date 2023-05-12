Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/12/23)

- VIRAL VIDEO of super grumpy Ben Affleck slamming the door on Jennifer Lopez has everyone asking…is he ever happy??? This comes only a day after people falsely thought they were ARGUING ON THE RED CARPET!
I am screaming, why did he slam the door like that ? 😂. Ben Affleck is tired 😂 pic.twitter.com/JA6MOkPeTs
— B E A N Z (@PhotosByBeanz) May 10, 2023
- Lois Griffin from “Family Guy” beat out Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Michelle Obama to become the nation’s FAVORITE MOM!
- Britney Spears HITS BACK at claims that she’s guzzling energy drinks and staying up for days on end
- Taylor Swift fan tried to sell USED CONTACTS that “saw the Eras tour” for $10,000…but then took the listing down saying it was just a joke!
- VIDEO: The trick behind Beyoncé’s wild color-changing Renaissance tour outfit…plus, did you see PICS of Blue Ivy at the concert??? She looks like mini Beyoncé!
- Fans are worried Beyoncé isn’t DANCING on her tour because of a foot injury!
- Paul Walker’s 24-year-old daughter Meadow has a CAMEO in “Fast X”, “I am so blessed to be able to honor my father’s legacy and share this with him forever.”
- Adidas has plans to sell part of $1.3BILLION Yeezy inventory & give some of the profits to charity…but 15% still has to go to Kanye per their contract
- VIDEO: It’s official! Dolly Parton is a rocker! She just debuted her first rock song, “World on Fire”
- Elle Fanning said she once didn’t get a part because she didn’t have ENOUGH FOLLOWERS
- VIDEO: The Broncos parodied “THe Office” to release their fall schedule….and Russel Wilson was NO where to be seen! It starred Peyton Manning and Angela from “The Office”