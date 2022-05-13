Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/13/22)

- The internet is baffled over how Kendall Jenner cuts a cucumber! Is this the most absurd thing you’ve ever seen???? Well Kendall Jenner just RESPONDED ON TWITTER also calling her abilities “TRAGIC!”
@el.jefe960
Omg how does #kendalljenner not know how to properly cut a #cucumber ? Lol
- PICS: Kanye West’s girlfriend Chaney Jones got “Ye” tattooed on her wrist
- PICS: Adele recently bought Sylvester Stallone’s pad for $58 million, and it came with a poolside Rocky statue
- Lizzo announces “The Special Tour” with Latto! DATES HERE… and BTW Lizzo is tired of you doing the “About Damn Time” TikTok DANCE WRONG
- The Seattle Seahawks punked their players by releasing FAKE 2022 SCHEDULE that had them playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and not getting a bye week after their game in Germany
- VIDEO: Trevor Noah is mourning the loss of his grandmother, “Gogo”
- Millennials on Reddit revealed some of their CHILDHOOD CRUSHES on TV and movie characters…top responses include: Pink Ranger on “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” . . . Brendan Fraser in “The Mummy” . . . and Sarah Michelle Gellar on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”
- VIDEO: Henry Cavill cooked for HIMSELF on his birthday
- PICS: Kelly Osbourne and her boyfriend, Slipknot member Sid Wilson, are expecting their first child
- A SEQUEL to “This Is Spinal Tap” is in the works where the guys have to get together for one last, contractually-obligated concert, even though they haven’t worked together in years. It’s coming out in 2024, the 40th anniversary of the original