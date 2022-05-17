Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/17/22)

- Why was Cara Delevingne even there??? Everyone is so confused after her BIZARRE APPEARANCE at the Billboard Music Awards where she followed Megan Thee Stallion around all night! And Megan Thee Stallion CROPPER HER OUT of a pic!
WHAT IS GOING ONpic.twitter.com/pxszSjdnH7
— 𓆩♥︎𓆪 (@SIM0NJESS) May 16, 2022
- PICS: The hypersonic jet piloted by Tom Cruise in the upcoming Top Gun movie looked so real and scary that China actually moved its spy satellite to a different route to photograph it
- PICS: Check out the pics from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s courthouse wedding! Only his dad and her grandmother were there as witnesses . . . but there will be a big celebration later on
- VIDEO: See the moment this college graduating class found out their loans will be paid off by Evan Spiegel, Snapchat co-founder, and his wife, model Miranda Kerr
- VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey wants the word UNBELIEVABLE REMOVED from the dictionary!
- PICS: Megan Fox texts stylist she cut a hole in her blue designer jumpsuit to “have sex” with Machine Gun Kelly
- Elle King claims Jack Harlow SHUT THE DOOR on her at Billboard Music Awards 2022 when she tried to say hi….but a source close to Jack says he DID say hi, but then someone else shut his door because it was time to dress for his performance
- PICS: Rosalia is modeling SKIMS now and damn!
- Harry Styles described his sex scenes with Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling as trustworthy…and 12 other famous actors describe FILMING SEX SCENES
- Amber Heard said it was Johnny Depp’s dog Boo who POOPED on the bed, due to lifelong bowel control issue
- VIDEO: Steve Aoki’s first pitch at the Red Sox game is being called the worst of all time!
- Johnny Cash mural on water tower gets shot & now it looks like it’s PEEING!
- Mac Miller’s drug dealer was sentenced to 17 YEARS in prison
- VIDEO: BTS has been releasing free workout videos on YouTube as part of a 5-day challenge for a balanced body and mind
- “Rust” producer says “We’ll be able to COMPLETE the movie” once police finish their investigation
- NBC has only TWO NEW SHOWS on its fall schedule: The new George Lopez sitcom “Lopez vs. Lopez”, and a reboot of “Quantum Leap”. The “Night Court” reboot is being held for a midseason premiere
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez did the “About Damn Time” TikTok dance, and now Lizzo is thinking they should team up
- VIDEO: Check out a trailer for Warner Brothers’ video game “MultiVersus” where characters like Superman, Shaggy from “Scooby-Doo!”, Bugs Bunny, and Batman can battle each other
- Watch Shakira OWN Jimmy Fallon in the “Watch it Once TikTok Challenge”