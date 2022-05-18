Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/18/22)

- Chris Rock could HOST the 2023 OSCARS. At least an executive at ABC is open to the idea. Will Smith will not be there after receiving a 10 year BAN
- Cardi B just out there proving she can change a diaper with those nails
Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices. https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L pic.twitter.com/80PEcWlMIJ
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022
- Amber Heard CONFIRMS she had James Franco over the night before filing for divorce from Johnny Depp…experts worry Johnny Depp trial unlocks new way for abusers to EXERT POWER over survivors
- VIDEO: Watch Jack Harlow drop a freestyle over Snoop’s “Drop it Like it’s Hot”
- Miley Cyrus revealed Dolly Parton still uses a FAX MACHINE and doesn’t use a phone
- PICS: Bob Saget would have turned 66 yesterday. Here are tributes from his widow Kelly, John Mayer, Candace Cameron Bure, Jeff Ross, and John Stamos
- Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are going to be in a “Yellowstone” PREQUEL SERIES called “1932”
- Neil Patrick Harris APOLOGIZED for his platter inspired by Amy Winehouse’s decaying corpse from a Halloween party in 2011. He said, “It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now.”
- Selma Blair says she used to BITE PEOPLE to compensate for her sensory overload in social situations, “I bit Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane and Kate Moss”
- Artists who’ve NEVER had a #1 hit on the Hot 100 include One Direction, Bruce Springsteen and Nirvana
- Bam Margera has COMPLETED a 12-month program for drug and alcohol abuse
- Travis Scott donated $1 million in SCHOLARSHIPS to help 100 black students who are graduating from HBCUs this year
- Tom Cruise requested to have an 8 HOUR AVIATION meeting for his birthday, “that’s what I want for my birthday. I want to be making a movie. That’s the best birthday present.'”
- Christopher Meloni likes to “WORK OUT NAKED” at his home gym: “And I don’t black out the window’
- VIDEO: Diane Keaton sings to her dog
- VIDEO: Someone replaced the song from the end of “Dirty Dancing” with the “Muppet Show” theme song…and it somehow works…really well
- Disney+ released the TRAILER for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”