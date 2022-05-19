Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/19/22)

- Taylor Swift received an honorary doctor of fine arts & gave the COMMENCEMENT ADDRESS to New York University’s class of 2022…she gave her best life hacks & got SUPER REAL about the “price” she paid for starting her career At 15
- [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL SPEECH]
@yahoolife
“I am a doctor now, so I know how breathing works” — #TaylorSwift wraps up #NYUCommencement speech in true Taylor fashion.
- “Top Gun: Maverick” and Tom Cruise just OWNED the Cannes Film Festival after unexpectedly receiving fest’s most esteemed prize!
- PICS: Kim Kardashian shared pics of her re-organized pantry….and honestly it’s your after-school-snack life dream!
- Nick Cannon announced he has talked to his doctor about getting a VASECTOMY, “ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely!”
- VIDEO: TikTok star Corey O’Brien replicated Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look for only $12 and a roll of paper towels
- Chelsea Handler went topless in her farewell VIDEO to Ellen DeGeneres for her final season
- Trevor Norah and Minka Kelly are “OFFICIALLY OVER”
- Lizzo is getting her own DOCUMENTARY on HBO Max
- Selena Gomez visited the White House to speak at a MENTAL HEALTH forum for young people
- Firefly WON “The Masked Singer” last night. It was Teyana Taylor
- Christopher Walken VOICES a squirrel in an ad for the savings and investment app Acorns
- Carmen Electra joined OnlyFans in order to control her “CREATIVE VISION“