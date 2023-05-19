Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/19/23)

- PICS: Jeff Bezo’s $500 million yacht has a sculpture of his girlfriend on the front of it!!!
Figurehead on Jeff Bezos' extravagant yacht appears to be modelled on Lauren Sanchez https://t.co/h0FMIZPdqG pic.twitter.com/SJGShq0Sxe
— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 18, 2023
- Lady Gaga fans left BAFFLED, calling her”unrecognizable” in TikTok VIDEO….she def looks a little different to us but not unrecognizable!
- PICS: Congrats to Ireland Baldwin on her new baby girl….named Holland!
- This TikToker is going viral for playing songs BACKWARDS, recording it…and playing it forward to see how close he got!
- PICS: Rihanna posts gorgeous pregnancy photos
- PICS: Winona Ryder was spotted in her Lydia Deetz costume filming “Beetlejuice 2”
- Miley Cyrus carried “guilt and shame” for years about the controversies…now she realizes she was HARSHLY JUDGED as a child
- VIDEO: On his new reality show, Sylvester Stallone teaches Al Pacino how to take a selfie
- Demi Lovato is urging teens to ASK FOR HELP if they’re struggling with their mental health
- VIDEO: Courtney Love sings never-before-heard alternative lyrics to Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit”
- Jackie Chan to RETURN in next Karate Kid Movie
- Harrison Ford was celebrated at Cannes….but his wife wasn’t allowed to SIT WITH HIM!
- Priscilla Presley’s requests in her dispute with her granddaughter Riley Keough was to be BURIED next to Elvis at Graceland, but she was denied