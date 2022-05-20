bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/20/22)

  • Rihanna gave birth to a BABY BOY on Friday the 13th! It’s the first child for her and A$AP Rocky….and Chris Brown appears to CONGRATULATE her on Insta
  • MTV plans to reboot “Jersey Shore” with a new cast..and the original cast are NOT HERE FOR IT! “We are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”
  • Johnny Depp’s former agent testified yesterday that he SABOTAGED his own career due to drug use and erratic behavior . . . and Amber Heard’s allegations had nothing to do with it
  • VIDEO: Adam Sandler’s commencement speech is a must-watch for Martin Scorsese fans (and everyone, really)
  • The creators of “Stranger Things” had a “TOTAL MELTDOWN” after huge spoilers from the new season started circulating thanks to a new Monopoly game
  • Ed Sheeran and his wife welcomed a 2nd BABY GIRL
  • Erykah Badu Tweeted that her SKIMS are so comfy that she forgot she was wearing them and PEED THROUGH THEM…Kim Kardashian says that’s their biggest customer complaint
  • The PAINTING used in the opening credits of “Good Times” and on the cover of the Marvin Gaye album “I Want You” just sold for $15.3 million . . . 76 times more than it was expected to fetch.
  • VIDEO: Ricky Gervais says “smart people” are less easily offended
  • Elon Musk PAID $250,000 to a flight attendant who accused him of sexual misconduct…he allegedly exposed himself to a SpaceX flight attendant
  • Doja Cat is recovering from a procedure to remove an abcess on her left tonsil…and warns she might have “BAD NEWS” coming. Will she cancel her tour dates with The Weeknd????
  • PICS: Brie Larson got photobombed by her boyfriend while trying to be sexy and it’s so adorable
  • Chelsea Handler is still in that HONEYMOON PHASE with Jo Koy
  • VIDEO: Halsey wants you to know that you can stop telling them they look sick….they are sick
  • PICS: Justin Bieber got a new diamond grill