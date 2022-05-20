Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/20/22)

Rihanna gave birth to a BABY BOY on Friday the 13th! It’s the first child for her and A$AP Rocky….and Chris Brown appears to CONGRATULATE her on Insta
MTV plans to reboot “Jersey Shore” with a new cast..and the original cast are NOT HERE FOR IT! “We are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”
Johnny Depp’s former agent testified yesterday that he SABOTAGED his own career due to drug use and erratic behavior . . . and Amber Heard’s allegations had nothing to do with it
VIDEO: Adam Sandler’s commencement speech is a must-watch for Martin Scorsese fans (and everyone, really)
The creators of “Stranger Things” had a “TOTAL MELTDOWN” after huge spoilers from the new season started circulating thanks to a new Monopoly game