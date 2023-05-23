Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/23/23)

PICS: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged….and you can basically see the rock from space it’s so big!
VIDEO: A$AP Rocky lectures club-goers to ‘act like gentlemen’ after they fought in front of pregnant Rihanna
Jude Law smelled like BLOOD, POOP, AND SWEAT after insisting on wearing a perfume that made him smell like Henry VIII while filming “Firebrand”
Aubrey Plaza’s DEAD PAN PERSONA is all just an act, “I think it all just stems from, I’m scared. I prefer to be a character. I mean, that’s literally what I am doing.”
The trailer for the MUSICAL VERSION of “The Color Purple” is here starring Fantasia Barrino with Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr., Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, H.E.R., Ciara, Jon Batiste and Deon Cole. Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Quincy Jones are producers. [SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER]
Paris Hilton’s chihuahua Harajuko Bitch just DIED . . . but she lived to be 23
VIDEO: Oscar winners Brie Larson and Michelle Yeoh dancing at Cannes
Idris Elba is producing a documentary about racism in the MUSIC INDUSTRY
BuzzFeed’s list of celebrities who claim they’re “SELF-MADE”, even though we all know they’re not includes Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Gwyneth Paltrow