Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/24/21)

- VIDEO: Lil Nas X RIPPED the crotch of his pants on “SNL”, and spent the rest of the song with his hand over it [FULL PERFORMANCE SCROLL DOWN]
- VIDEO: Drake accepts Billboard’s Artist of the Decade by bringing his son Adonis on stage with him!
- The “Charlie Bit My Finger” viral video just sold as an NFT for $760,000!!!!
- The Weeknd took home 10 AWARDS at last night’s “Billboard Music Awards”… P!nk received the Icon Award and also performed a medley that included an AERIAL ROUTINE with her daughter Willow.
- Is “Saturday Night Live” losing 5 major cast members? Rumors are swirling after the season finale’s COLD OPEN with Kenan Thompson (18 seasons), Kate McKinnon (10 seasons), and Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong (8 seasons each)…and Pete Davidson’s Weekend Update APPEARANCE where he said, “I’m very grateful to be here, and it has been an honor to grow up in front of you guys.”
- BTSbroke the record for most views in 24 hours on YouTube with 113 MILLION and most single-day streams on Spotify with 11.042 million streams
- PICS: Justin Bieber buzzed his hair
- VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey did the “start your engines” thing for NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix
- The WINNER of “American Idol” 2021 is Chayce Beckham is a 24-year-old heavy equipment operator, from Apple Valley, California
- If you could use some “KINDNESS PORN” right about now, a list of movies and TV shows that fit the bill includes “Parks and Recreation”, “Groundhog Day”, “Moana”, and “Schitt’s Creek”
- Someone on Twitter asked people to name the most “high-risk, low-reward” thing they’ve ever done. And Monica Lewinsky WON THE INTERNET with her answer