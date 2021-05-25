Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/25/21)

- PICS: Elliot Page showed off his abs in topless pic…and damn! He’s been working out! [SCROLL DOWN for his powerful interview with Oprah]
Elliot Page looks handsome in newly shared photo by the pool. 💦 pic.twitter.com/LCzyVEMV7F
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 24, 2021
- PICS: J Lo and Ben Affleck were spotted on romantic get away in Miami…and eagle eyed fans noticed that Ben is wearing the SAME WATCH Jennifer Lopez gave him back in 2002!
- PICS: Alex Rodriguez is apparently hanging out with some young hot blonde who refers to him as “The big boss”!
- Lindsay Lohan is back! She will STAR in a holiday romantic comedy for Netflix
- Kim Kardashian sued by former maintenance staff for UNPAID WAGES
- A pair of songwriters are suing Halsey, Khalid, Benny Blanco, and Ed Sheeran. . . claiming the 2018 song “Eastside” is a RIP-OFF of their 2015 track “Loveless”
- VIDEO: The Jonas Brothers dropped the video for “Leave Before You Love Me”
- PICS: Kelly Osbourne slams “stupid” plastic surgery rumors
- “Zillennials” are young people born between Millennials and Generation Z, and the MUSIC THAT MOLDED THEM growing up include “Telephone” by Lady Gaga and Beyoncé, “Can’t Be Tamed” by Miley Cyrus, and “So What” by Pink
- PICS: This is when Charlie XCX realized she needs to do more to get her name out there
- “Friday” singer Rebecca Black is back and she’s all grown up!