bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/25/22)

LOS ANGELES - DEC 12: Matthew McConaughey arrives for the Sing 2
LOS ANGELES – DEC 12: Matthew McConaughey arrives for the Sing 2 Premiere on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA
  • Matthew McConaughey addresses school shooting in his Texas HOMETOWN: “This is an epidemic we can control”

  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian is the new official Chief Taste Consultant for Beyond Meat! But everyone is calling out her fake chewing! Uhhhh that burger doesn’t even have a bite out of it!
  • Khloé Kardashian is ‘offended’ by rumors that she had 12 FACE TRANSPLANTS and swears, “I’ve had only one nose job”
  • Warner Bros said Amber Heard’s role in “Aquaman 2” was NOT REDUCED because of her issues with Johnny Depp, but because she lacked chemistry with Jason Momoa
  • Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor, and Ashley Tisdale are part of a “COOL MOM CLUB” organized by Hilary Duff
  • MacKenzie Scott donated $122.6 MILLION to Big Brothers Big Sisters.  The money is the largest donation from a single individual to the organization
  • Mandy Moore revealed that they started shooting the series finale of “This Is Us” 3 YEARS AGO, because the young kids were growing up too fast
  • Doja Cat says her next album is MOSTLY RAP
  • Kanye West’s 2020 campaign committee said thousands of dollars were stolen in a FRAUD SCHEME
  • Will Smith reveals the last time he CURSED in his raps he was 12…and he stopped because of his grandma
  • Ryan Reynolds revealed that he accidentally gave Denzel Washington TWO BLACK EYES while filming the movie “Safe House”
  • Travis Scott  is now being sued for INCITING THE CROWD at a Miami music festival in 2019
  • Bad Bunny only ever meant to MAKE MUSIC for Puerto Ricans, “I never made a song thinking, ‘Man, this is for the world.  This is to capture the gringo audience.’  Never.”
  • Aerosmith had to CANCEL the first set of dates in their Las Vegas residency, because Steven Tyler is back in rehab
  • Christina Aguilera has a new SPANISH LANGUAGE EP coming
  • Samuel L. Jackson is JOINING Chris Pratt in an upcoming animated “Garfield” movie.  He will be voicing Garfield’s dad Vic (a new character)
  • CBS PULLED last night’s season finale of “FBI” because of the school shooting in Texas.  The episode had a storyline about a student possibly being involved in a deadly robbery
  • VIDEO: Tia and Tamera Mowry got their kids together for a play date