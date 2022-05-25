Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/25/22)

- Matthew McConaughey addresses school shooting in his Texas HOMETOWN: “This is an epidemic we can control”
Uvalde, Texas, USA. pic.twitter.com/0iULRGtREm
— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) May 25, 2022
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian is the new official Chief Taste Consultant for Beyond Meat! But everyone is calling out her fake chewing! Uhhhh that burger doesn’t even have a bite out of it!
- Khloé Kardashian is ‘offended’ by rumors that she had 12 FACE TRANSPLANTS and swears, “I’ve had only one nose job”
- Warner Bros said Amber Heard’s role in “Aquaman 2” was NOT REDUCED because of her issues with Johnny Depp, but because she lacked chemistry with Jason Momoa
- Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor, and Ashley Tisdale are part of a “COOL MOM CLUB” organized by Hilary Duff
- MacKenzie Scott donated $122.6 MILLION to Big Brothers Big Sisters. The money is the largest donation from a single individual to the organization
- Mandy Moore revealed that they started shooting the series finale of “This Is Us” 3 YEARS AGO, because the young kids were growing up too fast
- Doja Cat says her next album is MOSTLY RAP
- Kanye West’s 2020 campaign committee said thousands of dollars were stolen in a FRAUD SCHEME
- Will Smith reveals the last time he CURSED in his raps he was 12…and he stopped because of his grandma
- Ryan Reynolds revealed that he accidentally gave Denzel Washington TWO BLACK EYES while filming the movie “Safe House”
- Travis Scott is now being sued for INCITING THE CROWD at a Miami music festival in 2019
- Bad Bunny only ever meant to MAKE MUSIC for Puerto Ricans, “I never made a song thinking, ‘Man, this is for the world. This is to capture the gringo audience.’ Never.”
- Aerosmith had to CANCEL the first set of dates in their Las Vegas residency, because Steven Tyler is back in rehab
- Christina Aguilera has a new SPANISH LANGUAGE EP coming
- Samuel L. Jackson is JOINING Chris Pratt in an upcoming animated “Garfield” movie. He will be voicing Garfield’s dad Vic (a new character)
- CBS PULLED last night’s season finale of “FBI” because of the school shooting in Texas. The episode had a storyline about a student possibly being involved in a deadly robbery
- VIDEO: Tia and Tamera Mowry got their kids together for a play date