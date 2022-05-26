bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/26/22)

LOS ANGELES – AUG 24: Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner arrives to the 2014 Mtv Vidoe Music Awards on August 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, CA
  • Kendall Jenner lost her Vogue cover to Kim Kardashian even after doing a test run — here’s how she REACTED [VIDEO BELOW]

  • Snoop Dogg TURNED DOWN $2 million and a chance to DJ for Michael Jordan
  • VIDEO: Alanis Morissette joined Olivia Rodrigo onstage to sing “You Oughta Know”
  • Kim Kardashian lays it down…you need to be over 21 to buy a gun and you need a FULL BAN on assault weapons
  • Someone STOLE Seth Green’s “Bored Ape”, which was supposed to star in his new show
  • Queen Latifah  turns down roles that call for her to lose weight in an UNHEALTHY WAY
  • PICS: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s baby is six months old and ADORABLE!
  •  HBO’s new version of “The Time Traveler’s Wife” includes a scene where a guy goes back in time to give ORAL PLEASURE to . . . himself
  • Jeff Bridges almost DIDN’T SURVIVE his Covid battle last year because of chemo
  • Demi Lovato NEW SINGLE will be called “Skin of My Teeth”
  • Gwyneth Paltrow says he idea of women-in-competition is “LEGACY PATRIARCHY BS”
  • PICS: There was a mini “Lord of the Rings” reunion
  • 11 celebrities who SERVED IN THE MILITARY
  • Idris Elba punches a lion IN THE FREAKIN’ FACE in the trailer for his new movie “Beast”