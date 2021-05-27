Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/27/21)

- PICS: Ariana Grande shared all her wedding photos with Vogue and they are stunning! Do you love her simple Vera Wang gown????
Take a look inside @ArianaGrande and Dalton Gomez's intimate at-home wedding ceremony, shared exclusively with Voguehttps://t.co/3raFje4Q4N pic.twitter.com/Wv367qhR4z
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 26, 2021
- Akon’s car was stolen while he was pumping gas and here is the 911 CALL
- Kim Kardashian failed her baby BAR EXAM , “I am a failure . . . To not pass gets your spirit down. It makes you want to give up.” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO] And Kim DENIED ever hooking up with Travis Barker
- Bella Thorne and sisters COURTED to be ‘next Kardashians’
- Ben Affleck returned to LA, he & J.Lo are ‘prepared to make LONG DISTANCE work’…and they had their IG DEBUT planned before news broke they were dating!
- OMG a dolphin reacting to Mariah Carey’s high note is amazing!!!!
this dolphin freaking out at Mariah Carey’s whistle tones is so pure omg?? pic.twitter.com/FK3lJNhYsZ
— themperess 🧝 (@nalaeanais) May 24, 2021
- Researchers at MyHeritage have discovered Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry are actually RELATED…their parents share common ancestors from over 500 years ago
- Nick Lachey WON season 5 of “The Masked Singer” last night…he was Piglet
- VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds opened up about his “lifelong pal, anxiety”
- Brad Pitt wins JOINT CUSTODY of the kids
- J.J. Abrams ADMITS he should have planned the Star Wars trilogy better, “What I’ve learned as a lesson a few times now . . . is that you have to plan things as best you can, and you always need to be able to respond to the unexpected.”
- Kevin Clark, the drummer from “School of Rock” was killed Tuesday night when he was STRUCK BY A CAR while cycling in Chicago…he was only 32