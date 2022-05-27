Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/27/22)

Here it is…Ellen DeGeneres TEARFUL GOODBYE after 19 seasons of “The Ellen Show”, the show that “forever changed my life” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
VIDEO: Kylie and Kris Jenner went to the grocery store ‘for fun’ and people are pissed!
Last week, a photo of Tiger Woods went VIRAL, because all the fans behind him were taking pics with their phones . . . except for one guy clutching a Michelob Ultra. And now that guy just got his own ENDORSEMENT DEAL
Ray Liotta DIED in his sleep yesterday at 67 years old. He was in the Dominican Republic filming a movie
VIDEO: The Kid Laroi sang in front of a McDonald’s in Sydney, Australia because his label wants him to be on TikTok more
BTS will join President Joe Biden at the WHITE HOUSE on Tuesday, May 31, to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month…they are going to address Asian inclusion, representation and anti-Asian discrimination amid a wave of anti-Asian hate crimes in the U.S.
Justin Timberlake just sold his ENTIRE MUSIC CATALOG for a reported $100 million…only songs that he had a hand in writing are included in the deal
Nick Jonas confirms the Jonas Brothers are working on NEW MUSIC: ‘It’s My Favorite Stuff We’ve Ever Done’
Netflix puts WARNING on “Stranger Things” season 4 after Texas shooting
Announced at the “Star Wars” celebration event yesterday: “Indiana Jones 5” is COMING OUT in June of 2023 . . . the TRAILER for the new “Willow” looks pretty awesome . . . and Jude Law is STARRING in a new series called “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”.
Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of SEXUAL ASSAULT against three men in the U.K.
PICS: Jessica Simpson shows off toned body in swimsuit after 100lb weight loss that she attributes to “hard work, dedication and SELF LOVE”
Jon Hamm goes over the “hard and fast rules” for meeting the ROYALS….including greeting them as “Your Royal Highness” and NOT by their names, and bowing, but not offering your hand unless they do so first
Kim Kardashian APOLOGIZED to her family about all the nonsense Kanye has put them through