By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/30/23)

LOS ANGELES – NOV 11: Benedict Cumberbatch at the AFI Fest – The Power of The Dog LA Premiere at TCL Chinese Theater IMAX on November 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA
  •  Benedict Cumberbatch and his family were terrorized by a KNIFE-WIELDING HOTEL CHEF
  • PICS: Jennifer Garner took her kids and Jennifer Lopez’s kids to Disneyland for a blended family adventure!
  • VIDEO: Jewel’s rendition of the National Anthem has the internet divided…..people either LOVE it or think it’s blasphemous
  • Rumor is  Quentin Tarantino once paid a stripper $10,000 to let him lick her toes until they were PRUNES
  • PICS: Ryan Reynold’s touching tribute to the fan whose dying wish was to meet the star
  • “The Little Mermaid” OWNED the box office this weekend, with a $117.5 million Memorial Day take
  • Celine Dion CANCELS ENTIRE Courage World Tour after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome last year, “I’m working really hard to build back my strength.”  Celine was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome last year
  • Will Ferrell WILL PLAY John Madden in a movie about the creation of his NFL video games
  • John Stamos says Ryan Gosling helped him own up to being a “DISNEY ADULT” 
  • Martin Scorsese met with Pope Francis and announced he’s going to make a MOVIE ABOUT JESUS
  • VIDEO: Taylor Hawkins’ son Josh joined the Foo Fighters on drums during a show in Boston on Friday night
  •  Jimin from BTS set a Guinness World Record for the fastest solo male K-pop artist to reach ONE BILLION STREAMS on Spotify doing it in 393 days
  • Jane Fonda, Jason Momoa and Joaquin Phoenix among stars calling on President Biden to LIMIT PLASTIC PRODUCTION
  • Billie Eilish UNLEASHES on haters who call her a “sellout” for embracing a more feminine style
  • VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen enjoying the sweetest baby giggles