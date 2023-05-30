Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/30/23)

PICS: Jennifer Garner took her kids and Jennifer Lopez’s kids to Disneyland for a blended family adventure!
VIDEO: Jewel’s rendition of the National Anthem has the internet divided…..people either LOVE it or think it’s blasphemous
Rumor is Quentin Tarantino once paid a stripper $10,000 to let him lick her toes until they were PRUNES
PICS: Ryan Reynold’s touching tribute to the fan whose dying wish was to meet the star
“The Little Mermaid” OWNED the box office this weekend, with a $117.5 million Memorial Day take
Celine Dion CANCELS ENTIRE Courage World Tour after being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome last year, “I’m working really hard to build back my strength.” Celine was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome last year
Will Ferrell WILL PLAY John Madden in a movie about the creation of his NFL video games