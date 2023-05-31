bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/31/23)

healy ice spice
  • Matty Healy addresses derogatory & racist podcast comments he made about Ice Spice: “It DOESN’T ACTUALLY MATTER”
  • Al Pacino set to become a DAD AT 83 YEARS OLD! His 29 year old girlfriend is 8 months pregnant!
  • Rumors are swirling that Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are DATING after sources say they had romantic dinner date!
  • VIDEO: Ed Sheeran surprised an Atlanta brewery by working behind hte bar, playing some songs and covering the tab for an hour!
  • VIDEO: Fans are comparing Kris Jenner to Michael Jackson and Liza Minnelli after clip goes viral
  • “Queer Eye” star Tan France welcomes 2ND BABY with his husband, illustrator Rob France
  • A third man has been CHARGED in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
  • VIDEO: Halle Bailey went undercover to a theater to see “The Little Mermaid”
  • ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action REMAKE finds its Hiccup and Astrid
  • The Foo Fighters released a new 10-MINUTE SONG called “The Teacher”
  • Ming-Na Wen got her STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
  • PICS: “Succession”fans bought out a Walmart shirt that looks like the one Kieran Culkin wears in the finale
  • PICS: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson photobombed Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at a Shania Twain concert
  • Creator Damon Lindelof is “shocked and appalled” over “Lost” racism and TOXIC WORKPLACE allegations, “I failed to proved safety and comfort”
  • The VOICE OF NEMO was only 6 years old when he started voicing the character….now Alexander Gould is 29 and can’t do the voice any longer
  • PICS: WWE superstar Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera are expecting their first child