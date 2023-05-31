Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/31/23)

- Matty Healy addresses derogatory & racist podcast comments he made about Ice Spice: “It DOESN’T ACTUALLY MATTER”
- Al Pacino set to become a DAD AT 83 YEARS OLD! His 29 year old girlfriend is 8 months pregnant!
- Rumors are swirling that Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are DATING after sources say they had romantic dinner date!
- VIDEO: Ed Sheeran surprised an Atlanta brewery by working behind hte bar, playing some songs and covering the tab for an hour!
- VIDEO: Fans are comparing Kris Jenner to Michael Jackson and Liza Minnelli after clip goes viral
- “Queer Eye” star Tan France welcomes 2ND BABY with his husband, illustrator Rob France
- A third man has been CHARGED in the 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
- VIDEO: Halle Bailey went undercover to a theater to see “The Little Mermaid”
- ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action REMAKE finds its Hiccup and Astrid
- The Foo Fighters released a new 10-MINUTE SONG called “The Teacher”
- Ming-Na Wen got her STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- PICS: “Succession”fans bought out a Walmart shirt that looks like the one Kieran Culkin wears in the finale
- PICS: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson photobombed Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard at a Shania Twain concert
- Creator Damon Lindelof is “shocked and appalled” over “Lost” racism and TOXIC WORKPLACE allegations, “I failed to proved safety and comfort”
- The VOICE OF NEMO was only 6 years old when he started voicing the character….now Alexander Gould is 29 and can’t do the voice any longer
- PICS: WWE superstar Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera are expecting their first child