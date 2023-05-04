Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/4/23)

LOS ANGELES – DEC 12: Taylor Swift arrives for the Billboard’s 2019 Women in Music on December 12, 2019 in Hollywood, CA
Taylor Swift has a new English man???? She’s allegedly DATING Matty Healy from The 1975 and reports say they’re already “madly in love”
Though not official, it’s looking more and more likely Kevin Costner will be LEAVING “Yellowstone” after season 5! Reports say he was completely BLINDSIDED by his wife of 18 years filing for divorce!
Happy STAR WARS DAY! “Young Jedi Adventures” and “Star Wars: Visions Volume 2” DROP TODAY on Disney+, and “Ahsoka” is coming out this August….and here’s the MOST POPULAR “Star Wars” movie in each state!
PICS: Jennifer Lopez took her gorgeous younger sister to the Met Gala!
Jamie Foxx remains HOSPITALIZED as friends and family continue to ask for prayers. Jaime did POST on Insta for the first time since his unknown medical emergency…but Nick Cannon will REPLACE HIM temporarily as host on “Beat Shazam” game show!
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame CLASS OF 2023 includes, Kate Bush, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners, George Michael, Missy Elliott, and Rage Against the Machine
Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers will help PAY THEIR STAFFS during the writer’s strike!
Love this! Guy Fieri and his sons served over 500 MEALS at the Special Olympics in Northern California
It was “SUPER IMPORTANT” to Halle Bailey to show her natural hair in “The Little Mermaid”
The series finale of HBO’s “Succession” will be 90 MINUTES long
There was a study to find out which states have the WORST CONCERT CROWDS. They include Maine, Nevada, and Kentucky
PICS: We can’t stop laughing! Karen Gillan once forgot she had couples therapy, and had to do it in her Nebula makeup from “Guardians of the Galaxy”
VIDEO: Rachel Bilson dishes on how she likes to be “manhandled” in bed