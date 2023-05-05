Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/5/23)

YIKES! Matty Healy’s 2016 quote about not wanting to be “EMASCULATED” by being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend resurfaces, “It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift. And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘[Effing] hell! I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. You know, ‘[EFF]. THAT.’ That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”
“Yellowstone” is OVER! Paramount confirms hit series will finish after current season as star Kevin Costner faces divorce battle! But if you are sad….don’t worry the sequel starring Matthew McConaughey will take over!
Ed Sheeran will NOT quit music after all! He was found NOT GUILTY of plagiarizing Marvin Gaye…however, he wasn’t feeling very celebratory, “I’m unbelievably frustrated the basis of claims like this are allowed to go to court at all.”
Live Nation is bringing back Concert Week . . . offering $25 ALL-IN TICKETS for 3,800 shows by more than 300 artists across North America. It runs from Wednesday, May 10th through Tuesday the 16th
PICS: Doja Cat looked like in her Met Gala cat costume WITHOUT the facial prosthetics
VIDEO: Lizzo got to play flute with her idol, Sir James Galway