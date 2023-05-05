bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/5/23)

yellowstone kevin
  • YIKES! Matty Healy’s 2016 quote about not wanting to be “EMASCULATED” by being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend resurfaces, “It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift. And the reason I mention that is because if I had gone out with Taylor Swift I would’ve been, ‘[Effing] hell!  I am NOT being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. You know, ‘[EFF].  THAT.’  That’s also a man thing, a de-masculinating, emasculating thing.”
  • “Yellowstone” is OVER! Paramount confirms hit series will finish after current season as star Kevin Costner faces divorce battle! But if you are sad….don’t worry the sequel starring Matthew McConaughey will take over!
  • Ed Sheeran will NOT quit music after all! He was found NOT GUILTY of plagiarizing Marvin Gaye…however, he wasn’t feeling very celebratory, “I’m unbelievably frustrated the basis of claims like this are allowed to go to court at all.”
  • Live Nation is bringing back Concert Week . . . offering $25 ALL-IN TICKETS for 3,800 shows by more than 300 artists across North America.  It runs from Wednesday, May 10th through Tuesday the 16th
  • PICS: Doja Cat looked like in her Met Gala cat costume WITHOUT the facial prosthetics
  • VIDEO: Lizzo got to play flute with her idol, Sir James Galway
  • Jennifer Coolidge was set to make her “SNL” HOSTING DEBUT….before the writer’s strike!
  • VIDEO: Post Malone traded shoes with a fan . . . even though his STANK
  • Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s reveal baby boy’s NAME is Tatum Robert
  • Marth Stewart loves being a SEX SYMBOL at 81, “It’s a good example for others, actually.  I’m a teacher.  I’m trying to teach others that you can look great.  There’s no reason to slump around.”
  • Drew Barrymore BAILS on MTV Awards show, honoring strike
  • Alec Baldwin admits he ‘FORGOT’ daughter Ireland in tribute to kids, ‘Oy’
  • VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen is playing Dublin, Ireland this weekend . . . and just happened to stop into a local pub and lead the patrons in a singalong of “My Hometown”