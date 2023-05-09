Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (5/9/23)

- We’ve got the FIRST PICS of Taylor Swift and Matt Healy together taken after her epic Nashville show! And some Swifties are NOT HAPPY she’s dating him! SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO of him dancing and singing along at her concert
- Britney Spears autobiography might be delayed amid rumors of her REVEALING AFFAIRS with A-listers! Plus, other A-listers are sending LEGAL LETTERS to Brit’s team because they are so scared about what she’s going to include in the book!
- Jennifer Lopez said her 15-year-old twins ‘don’t WANT TO TALK‘ to her anymore: ‘I understand it, but my heart hurts’
- Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann DIVORCING amid report they owe $1.1M in unpaid taxes
- PICS: The official coronation portraits of King Charles, Queen Camilla, and the family were released yesterday…and Harry is NOT in them!
- Selena Gomez’s kidney donor Francia Raisa said she’s been BULLIED NONSTOP by Selena’s fans
- A “source” close to Jamie Foxx says he’s stable, and his condition is “not LIFE-THREATENING now”
- VIDEO: Khloe, Kylie, & Kim Kardashian join North West for a cute TikTok
- PICS: Angelina Jolie opened up to talk about her mother’s struggle with cancer
- PICS: Rihanna bares her baby bump in faux fur crop top and leather miniskirt
- The Jonas brothers can now be your NAVIGATORS on Waze
- A couple days after CBS announced they were canceling “SWAT”, they reversed their decision and UN-CANCELED it
- A doctor from the TLC show “My Feet Are Killing Me” saw a picture Chris Pratt posted of his toenail and diagnosed him with FUNGUS
- Sum 41 is BREAKING UP after they release their final album and launch a worldwide headlining tour to say goodbye, “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in any way.
- “Rolling Stone” RANKED EVERY SONG from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” trilogy…#1 is “Flash Light” by Parliament , followed by “Surrender” by Cheap Trick, then “The Chain” by Fleetwood Mac
- Bill Skarsgard will JOIN Nicolas Cage in a sequel to “Lord of War”, called “Lords of War”
- VIDEO: Alicia Keys reimagined “If I Aint’ Got You” for the upcoming Netflix series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”