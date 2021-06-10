Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/10/21)

- PICS: Kanye West photographed on a romantic birthday trip to France with Irina Shayk…sources say Bradley Cooper’s ex is totally “SMITTEN” and other reports say they’ve been together FOR MONTHS!?!?!
The pair, who have known each other for years, appeared to be comfortable around one another pic.twitter.com/FtfQ0iAmDG
- Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess will be joining David Spade as ROTATING HOSTS for this summer’s “Bachelor in Paradise”
- Howie Mandel opens up about how bad his struggles with anxiety and OCD can get, says he’s “living in a NIGHTMARE”
- Meghan Thee Stallion is FUNDING a four-year scholarship
- BTS will RELEASE their new album on July 9th
- VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom and Willow spend some family bonding time during the Red Table Talk to do some on camera vaginal steaming
- VIDEO: Fans are honestly worried that Sylvester Stallone is overdoing it in this work video
- Blake Lively’s dad, Ernie Lively, Actor in the ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Films, DIES at 74
- PICS: All five Spice Girls reunited to release a pride t-shirt. All proceeds go to charity
- The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” broke the Billboard Hot 100 RECORD for longest-charting solo song after 78 weeks on the chart
- PICS: Joe Jonas was inspired by the ’80s for his new sneakers
- VIDEO: Check out the first trailer for “Midnight in the Switchgrass” . . . the movie where Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met and fell in love.
- To “celebrate” Father’s Day, Ryan Reynolds and his company, Aviator Gin, created a new cocktail called “The Vasectomy”