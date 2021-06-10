bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/10/21)

kanye irina
  • PICS: Kanye West photographed on a romantic birthday trip to France with Irina Shayk…sources say Bradley Cooper’s ex is totally “SMITTEN” and other reports say they’ve been together FOR MONTHS!?!?!

  • Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and Tituss Burgess will be joining David Spade as ROTATING HOSTS for this summer’s “Bachelor in Paradise”
  • Howie Mandel opens up about how bad his struggles with anxiety and OCD can get, says he’s “living in a NIGHTMARE”
  • Meghan Thee Stallion is FUNDING a four-year scholarship
  • BTS will RELEASE their new album on July 9th
  • VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom and Willow spend some family bonding time during the Red Table Talk to do some on camera vaginal steaming
  • VIDEO: Fans are honestly worried that Sylvester Stallone is overdoing it in this work video
  • Blake Lively’s dad, Ernie Lively, Actor in the ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ Films, DIES at 74
  • PICS: All five Spice Girls reunited to release a pride t-shirt.  All proceeds go to charity
  • The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” broke the Billboard Hot 100 RECORD for longest-charting solo song after 78 weeks on the chart
  • PICS: Joe Jonas was inspired by the ’80s for his new sneakers
  • VIDEO: Check out the first trailer for “Midnight in the Switchgrass” . . . the movie where Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly met and fell in love.
  • To “celebrate” Father’s Day, Ryan Reynolds and his company, Aviator Gin, created a new cocktail called “The Vasectomy”

 

 