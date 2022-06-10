Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/10/22)

- The FIRST PICS of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding!!!!! There were so many pink roses, about 60 guests, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Drew Barrymore, and Britney couldn’t have looked happier! Brit changed her outfit 3 times and tore up the dance floor!
The first photos from Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding have been released. https://t.co/z6VYLPuWGA pic.twitter.com/du00TxrnCl
— Nicholas Hautman (@nickhautman) June 10, 2022
- PICS & VIDEO: Britney Spears ex-husband, Jason Alexander, tackled by police as he tries to rush her house & crash her wedding!!!!! [VIDEO FROM HIS LIVE STREAM scroll down]
- PICS: Rebel Wilson introduces her girlfriend to the world in the sweetest way, “Maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess”
- VIDEO: A preview of the second part of “Stranger Things” Season 4 is here!
- Jennifer Lopez was NOT ABOUT sharing the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira “This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl. It was the worst idea in the world”
- Kristen Stewart announces casting call for “SUPER GAY GHOST-HUNTING” reality series
- VIDEO: Nick Cannon did an ad for Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin where he’s making a cocktail called . . . The Vasectomy\
- VIDEO: Halsey released her new single, “So Good”, yesterday
- PICS: Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe got together to celebrate their son Deacon’s HOMESCHOOL graduation
- A list of SURPRISING FACTS includes: the T-Rex’s roar was created from tiger, alligator, and baby elephant sounds . . . only one dinosaur animatronic made it to the Hawaii set . . . and real-life paleontologists were hired as consultants
- VIDEO: Here’s the final trailer for Jordan Peele’s “Nope”
- VIDEO: Michael Che says Pete Davidson has never thanked him for writing the “SNL” sketch that allowed him to kiss Kim Kardashian for the first time
- PICS: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went full on goth for their joint bachelor/bachelorette party