bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/11/21)

Amy Schumer at the Los Angeles premiere of 'I Feel Pretty' held
Amy Schumer at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘I Feel Pretty’ held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, USA on April 17, 2018.
  • The CRAZY STORY of the trucker who looks like Amy Schumer, and once killed someone…and Amy’s reaction!

  • Kim Kardashian FAILED her “baby bar” exam for a 2nd time…“This is really annoying” (the FINAL “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” episode aired last night…Andy Cohen will do a 2 HOUR REUNION special next Thursday)
  • Kanye West UNFOLLOWS Kim Kardashian and all of her sisters on Twitter!
  • People revealed the GOOD vs BAD CELEBRITY ENCOUNTERS  and the stories are too juicy to ignore
  • PICS: Black Lively posted a tribute to her late father on her Instagram Story
  • Kid Rock is NOT SORRY for using homophobic slur during concert & now has disgustingly double downed on Twitter
  • We’ve been SAYING IT WRONG! Alicia Silverstone would like you to know, her name is pronounced Uh-Lee-See-Uh . . . not Uh-Lee-Sha
  • Michael Douglas got mistaken for his 18-year-old daughter’s GRANDFATHER by other parents at her graduation, “I’m not gonna take it personal, I think they’re just trying to be nice.”
  • The woman who designed Farrah Fawcett’s infamous red swimsuit actually HATES IT 
  • VIDEO: Seth MacFarlane is doing a “Ted” prequel series at Peacock
  • The “Aquaman” sequel has a TITLE