Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/11/21)

- The CRAZY STORY of the trucker who looks like Amy Schumer, and once killed someone…and Amy’s reaction!
A Trucker Is Going Viral For Looking EXACTLY Like Amy Schumer.. But Wait, There's More! https://t.co/1GOqpPkdPg pic.twitter.com/rTzm4jMeUZ
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 10, 2021
- Kim Kardashian FAILED her “baby bar” exam for a 2nd time…“This is really annoying” (the FINAL “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” episode aired last night…Andy Cohen will do a 2 HOUR REUNION special next Thursday)
- Kanye West UNFOLLOWS Kim Kardashian and all of her sisters on Twitter!
- People revealed the GOOD vs BAD CELEBRITY ENCOUNTERS and the stories are too juicy to ignore
- PICS: Black Lively posted a tribute to her late father on her Instagram Story
- Kid Rock is NOT SORRY for using homophobic slur during concert & now has disgustingly double downed on Twitter
- We’ve been SAYING IT WRONG! Alicia Silverstone would like you to know, her name is pronounced Uh-Lee-See-Uh . . . not Uh-Lee-Sha
- Michael Douglas got mistaken for his 18-year-old daughter’s GRANDFATHER by other parents at her graduation, “I’m not gonna take it personal, I think they’re just trying to be nice.”
- The woman who designed Farrah Fawcett’s infamous red swimsuit actually HATES IT
- VIDEO: Seth MacFarlane is doing a “Ted” prequel series at Peacock
- The “Aquaman” sequel has a TITLE