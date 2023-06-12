bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/12/23)

  • Selena Gomez says the struggle is real, “I’m single…I’m just a little high maintenance”
  • VIDEO: Did Megan Thee Stallion get OUT TWERKED during her L.A. Pride performance??? This moment is everything!
  • Sorry but Netflix’s PASSWORD SHARING CRACKDOWN is working! They’ve had a boom in new subscriptions
  • VIDEO: Flavor Flav trading friendship bracelets at Taylor Swift’s concert!
  • Britney Spears slams terrible report that she’s on METH . . . and Kevin Federline is backing her up
  • Tony Awards MAKE HISTORY as J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell become first nonbinary actors to win!
  • Amy Schumer reveals she DROPPED OUT of the “Barbie” movie because it wasn’t “feminist and cool”….she wanted her version of Barbie to be an inventor; Sony reportedly wanted her gadget to be a high heel made out of Jell-O
  • PICS: Cardi B and Offset’s baby just playing with $100 bills….and here’s Cardi B SINGING “Bad Romance” on top of her kitchen island that’s so big it could be a stage!
  • PICS: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup got married
  • Jennifer Aniston can NOT STAND being told she looks “good for her age” saying, “I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s, I feel better in mind, body, and spirit.  It’s all 100% better.”
  • Jennifer Coolidge opens up about her WILD CAREER in Hollywood and how before “White Lotus”, people were rejecting her from even parties, “I wasn’t being offered leads in a lot of things before.”
  • VIDEO: Diane Keaton and her big hat obsession has finally gone too far
  • Khloé Kardashian CHANGES son Tatum’s last name from Kardashian to Thompson
  •  Jennifer Lawrence is “totally” open to PLAYING Katniss Everdeen again
  • “Gladiator 2” STUNT ACCIDENT sends 6 people to the hospital in Morocco, but luckily, no one’s injuries were life-threatening.
  • Amy Schumer wants everyone to STOP LYING about taking Ozempic to lose weight, “Just stop.  Be real with the people.  When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”