Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/12/23)

- Selena Gomez says the struggle is real, “I’m single…I’m just a little high maintenance”
@selenagomez
The struggle man lol
- VIDEO: Did Megan Thee Stallion get OUT TWERKED during her L.A. Pride performance??? This moment is everything!
- Sorry but Netflix’s PASSWORD SHARING CRACKDOWN is working! They’ve had a boom in new subscriptions
- VIDEO: Flavor Flav trading friendship bracelets at Taylor Swift’s concert!
- Britney Spears slams terrible report that she’s on METH . . . and Kevin Federline is backing her up
- Tony Awards MAKE HISTORY as J. Harrison Ghee and Alex Newell become first nonbinary actors to win!
- Amy Schumer reveals she DROPPED OUT of the “Barbie” movie because it wasn’t “feminist and cool”….she wanted her version of Barbie to be an inventor; Sony reportedly wanted her gadget to be a high heel made out of Jell-O
- PICS: Cardi B and Offset’s baby just playing with $100 bills….and here’s Cardi B SINGING “Bad Romance” on top of her kitchen island that’s so big it could be a stage!
- PICS: Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup got married
- Jennifer Aniston can NOT STAND being told she looks “good for her age” saying, “I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s, I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100% better.”
- Jennifer Coolidge opens up about her WILD CAREER in Hollywood and how before “White Lotus”, people were rejecting her from even parties, “I wasn’t being offered leads in a lot of things before.”
- VIDEO: Diane Keaton and her big hat obsession has finally gone too far
- Khloé Kardashian CHANGES son Tatum’s last name from Kardashian to Thompson
- Jennifer Lawrence is “totally” open to PLAYING Katniss Everdeen again
- “Gladiator 2” STUNT ACCIDENT sends 6 people to the hospital in Morocco, but luckily, no one’s injuries were life-threatening.
- Amy Schumer wants everyone to STOP LYING about taking Ozempic to lose weight, “Just stop. Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”