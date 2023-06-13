Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/13/23)

Pat Sajak announces he’s RETIRING after 41 seasons of hosting “Wheel of Fortune”! Vanna White will end her reign as well!
Marlon Wayans accuses United Airlines of ‘racism and classism’ after he’s PULLED OFF FLIGHT over baggage and ticketed by Denver Police! “Dude tried to lie and say i assaulted him. The video clearly shows i never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority.”
Swifties are spending an average of $1,300 to attend her tour….which means Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is expected to generate $4.6 BILLION in local revenue!
VIDEO:Kim Kardashian gets interrupted by daughter farting on the show and it’s so funny
PICS: A rare pic of Billie Eilish in a bikini popped up on her friends Insta and fans are losing their minds!
VIDEO: Courteney Cox apologizes to New Yorkers for offending them with a BLASPHEMOUS video where she showed how to eat pizza New York Style . . . which included wiping off the grease, scraping off the cheese, and using a fork
PICS: He’s expecting a child with his 29 year old girlfriend but Al Pacino was spotted with his ex Beverly D’Angelo and their 22-year-old twins
Jennifer Lawrence confesses she once accidentally BULLIED a kid and still googles him to make sure he’s ok
The person who lives in the HARRY POTTER HOUSE says it’s a wild experience and she’s constantly flooded with fans
PICS: 3 generations! Heidi Klum with her mom and her daughter
VIDEO: Hailey Bieber says “cold plunging” helps with her anxiety and overall mood
PICS: The Rock hosted his daughter’s first “princess party”
VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth has seen Ed Sheeran three times this year