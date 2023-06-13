bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/13/23)

  • Pat Sajak announces he’s RETIRING after 41 seasons of hosting “Wheel of Fortune”! Vanna White will end her reign as well!
  • Marlon Wayans accuses United Airlines of ‘racism and classism’ after he’s PULLED OFF FLIGHT over baggage and ticketed by Denver Police! “Dude tried to lie and say i assaulted him. The video clearly shows i never touched him. He was desperate to try to have some authority.”
  • Swifties are spending an average of $1,300 to attend her tour….which means Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is expected to generate $4.6 BILLION in local revenue!
  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian gets interrupted by daughter farting on the show and it’s so funny
  • PICS: A rare pic of Billie Eilish in a bikini popped up on her friends Insta and fans are losing their minds!
  • VIDEO: Courteney Cox apologizes to New Yorkers for offending them with a BLASPHEMOUS video where she showed how to eat pizza New York Style . . . which included wiping off the grease, scraping off the cheese, and using a fork
  • PICS: He’s expecting a child with his 29 year old girlfriend but Al Pacino was spotted with his ex Beverly D’Angelo and their 22-year-old twins
  • Jennifer Lawrence confesses she once accidentally BULLIED a kid and still googles him to make sure he’s ok
  • The person who lives in the HARRY POTTER HOUSE says it’s a wild experience and she’s constantly flooded with fans
  • PICS: 3 generations! Heidi Klum with her mom and her daughter
  • VIDEO: Hailey Bieber says “cold plunging” helps with her anxiety and overall mood
  • PICS: The Rock hosted his daughter’s first “princess party”
  • VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth has seen Ed Sheeran three times this year
  • Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey to play “Hip Hop Forever” 50th ANNIVERSARY CONCERT
  • The director of “Free Willy” said he used a ROCKET LAUNCHER with an attached animatronic whale to create the climactic finale when Willy becomes free