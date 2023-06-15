bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/15/23)

Kim Kardashian is seen arriving at a basketball game on February 17, 2023 in Thousand Oaks, California
  • Kim Kardashian says ‘biggest turn-on’ is TEETH, “The straighter, the hornier I’ll get.”
  • Kevin Costner’s divorce is getting ugly! He says his estranged wife REFUSES to move out of their $145 million home, splurged $95k on his credit card and has a restraining order against him
  • Beyoncé is to blame for INFLATION in Sweden
  • PICS: Did Eminem skip his daughter Alaina’s wedding?
  •  Despite what Pete Davidson said, Colin Jost was “STONE-COLD SOBER” when they bought that ferry, “We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong.  You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years.”
  • Zoe Saldana just realized she’s going to be 53 YEARS OLD when the “Avatar” saga wraps up in 2031…she was 27 when she shot the original
  • VIDEO: Chelsea Handler blasts ‘horny old men’ Al Pacino, Robert De Niro who ‘won’t stop’ having kids
  • Tom Holland says that he gets the MOST COMPLIMENTS for his 2017 Lip Sync Battle performance, “For all the movies that I’m incredibly proud of, [that’s] what I get the most compliments for.”
  • VIDEO: Lady Gaga fans are PISSED that she did a migraine commercial because they say she lied to them and sold out
  •  Meghan Markle’s old show “Suits” is coming to Netflix on the SAME DAY as King Charles’ birthday parade.  Coincidence???
  • PICS: The cutest pic of Nick Jonas with his daughter Malti!
  •  Riley Keough will pay her grandmother Priscilla Presley $1 MILLION and $400,000 in legal fees to settle their family trust lawsuit
  • Chris Hemsworth says comments about ACTING BREAK after he found out he had an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease were “blown out of proportion”
  • Salma Hayek had a blast doing the most “DISGUSTING, GROTESQUE things” on “Black Mirror”
  • PICS: Courteney Cox wished her daughter Coco a happy 19th birthday
  • PICS: Cameron Diaz’s fridge is filled with only salad and white wine…and so much of it!
  • The Rock announced the “Moana” LIVE-ACTION REMAKE will hit theaters June 27th, 2025