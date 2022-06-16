Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/16/22)

Beyoncé
RENAISSANCE
July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W
— TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022
- VIDEO: YIKES! There is even more damage to Marilyn Monroe’s dress that we previously thought! Kim is def getting heat for this!
- PICS: The first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie!!!
- New TIKTOK TREND called “Krissed” . . . basically people share FAKE NEWS meant to shock you . . . and then tacking on a clip of Kris Jenner dancing to a sped-up version of “Lady Marmalade” from “Moulin Rouge”. Is this the new Rick Roll??? Here’s the VIRAL “KRISSED” video and no Zendaya is NOT PREGNANT
- Ummmm Amber Heard says she STILL LOVES JOHNNY DEPP and has “no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all”
- Hailey Bieber wants everyone to know that Justin is GETTING BETTER after his facial paralysis
- VIDEO: Harry Styles has a 1950s gay awakening in intense first ‘My Policeman’ teaser trailer
- VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson shared video from the moment after she became an “EGOT”
- PICS: Lizzo has hot pink hair now
- Kylie Jenner says she’s in ‘TONS OF PAIN‘ 4 months after giving birth
-
- Maisie Williams was shocked by her ‘Game Of Thrones’ SEX SCENE because she thought “Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise.”
- Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, Melissa McCarthy among A-List CAST for Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’
- Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins TRIBUTE CONCERT LINEUP includes Miley Cyrus . . . Joan Jett . . . Alanis Morissette . . . Gene Simmons . . . Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx . . . and Queen guitarist Brian May.
- A list of actors who were at the top, but fell, then MADE IT BACK to the top includes: Brendan Fraser . . . Laura Dern . . . and Robert Downey Jr
- There’s going to be a new animated “Looney Tunes” MUSICAL MOVIE called “Bye Bye Bunny”
- PICS: Kim Kardashian said that ‘most of the photos’ from her Christmas card shoot were ‘unusable’ because of North West ‘sticking out her middle finger’
-
- Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” has hit 1 BILLION VIEWS on YouTube. It’s her third music video to hit that milestone after “Bad Romance” and “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”
- “Sesame Street” released a parody of the “Friends” theme song to pay tribute to all the DADS out there