bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/16/22)

beyonce vogue
  • Beyonce is going to drop a NEW ALBUM next month!!!!!!!!! And she’s on THE COVER of British Vogue!!!

  • VIDEO: YIKES! There is even more damage to Marilyn Monroe’s dress that we previously thought! Kim is def getting heat for this!
  • PICS: The first look of Ryan Gosling as Ken in the new “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie!!!
  • New TIKTOK TREND called “Krissed” . . . basically people share FAKE NEWS meant to shock you . . . and then tacking on a clip of Kris Jenner dancing to a sped-up version of “Lady Marmalade” from “Moulin Rouge”. Is this the new Rick Roll??? Here’s the VIRAL “KRISSED” video and no Zendaya is NOT PREGNANT
  • Ummmm Amber Heard says she STILL LOVES JOHNNY DEPP and has “no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all”
  • Hailey Bieber wants everyone to know that Justin is GETTING BETTER after his facial paralysis
  • VIDEO: Harry Styles has a 1950s gay awakening in intense first ‘My Policeman’ teaser trailer
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson shared video from the moment after she became an “EGOT”
  • PICS: Lizzo has hot pink hair now
  • Kylie Jenner says she’s in ‘TONS OF PAIN‘ 4 months after giving birth
  • Maisie Williams was shocked by her ‘Game Of Thrones’ SEX SCENE because she thought “Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise.”
  • Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, Melissa McCarthy among A-List CAST for Jerry Seinfeld’s ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’
  • Foo Fighters announce Taylor Hawkins TRIBUTE CONCERT LINEUP includes Miley Cyrus . . . Joan Jett . . . Alanis Morissette . . . Gene Simmons . . . Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx . . . and Queen guitarist Brian May.
  • A list of actors who were at the top, but fell, then MADE IT BACK to the top includes:  Brendan Fraser . . . Laura Dern . . . and Robert Downey Jr
  • There’s going to be a new animated “Looney Tunes” MUSICAL MOVIE called “Bye Bye Bunny”
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian said that ‘most of the photos’ from her Christmas card shoot were ‘unusable’ because of North West ‘sticking out her middle finger’
  • Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” has hit 1 BILLION VIEWS on YouTube.  It’s her third music video to hit that milestone after “Bad Romance” and “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”
  • “Sesame Street” released a parody of the “Friends” theme song to pay tribute to all the DADS out there

 

 

 