Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/17/22)

- VIDEO: Pete Davidson’s VOICE made a cameo on “The Kardashians” . . . it was a joke about Kim’s vagina
- Beyonce is going to give us dance and COUNTRY LEANING TRACKS????
- VIDEO: Tom Hanks does have a tough side as he went off on fan who tripped his wife, “This is my wife. Back the [eff] off!”
- Cleaning BREAST PUMPS was so boring that it made Chris Hemsworth want to be an actor!
- We got a TEASE of the upcoming collaboration between Charlie Puth and Jungkook from BTS
- Britney Spears DELETES her Instagram!
- Drake released a SURPRISE ALBUM this morning called “Honestly, Nevermind”
- Jennifer Lopez reflects on her childhood and her complicated relationship with HER MOTHER, “She beat the s**t out of me”
- Juror in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial SPEAKS OUT, “She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural.”
- PICS: Piryanka Chopra showed off the top of her baby’s head
- “The Jennifer Hudson SHOW” will premiere on September 12th . . . which is Jennifer’s 41st birthday
- Johnny Knoxville getting DIVORCED after 12 years of marriage to his 2nd wife
- Aziz Ansari MARRIES forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell in Italy
- Why Disney PASSED on Tim Allen in “Lightyear” because his version of the character is “dumber” and “goofier”
- PICS: Demi Lovato went Instagram official without about one-third of her new boyfriend’s face
- Beavis + Butt-Head Will Take on YouTube + TikTok Videos in Series REBOOT
- A sealed “Back to the Future” VHS tape SOLD for $75,000, which was a record
- Leonardo DiCaprio VISITED the place where his eco-friendly champagne is being made