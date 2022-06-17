bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/17/22)

pete kim show
  • VIDEO: Pete Davidson’s VOICE made a cameo on “The Kardashians” . . . it was a joke about Kim’s vagina
  • Beyonce is going to give us dance and COUNTRY LEANING TRACKS????
  • VIDEO: Tom Hanks does have a tough side as he went off on fan who tripped his wife, “This is my wife.  Back the [eff] off!”
  • Cleaning BREAST PUMPS was so boring that it made Chris Hemsworth want to be an actor!
  • We got a TEASE of the upcoming collaboration between Charlie Puth and Jungkook from BTS
  • Britney Spears DELETES her Instagram!
  • Drake released a SURPRISE ALBUM this morning called “Honestly, Nevermind”
  • Jennifer Lopez reflects on her childhood and her complicated relationship with HER MOTHER, “She beat the s**t out of me”
  • Juror in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial SPEAKS OUT, “She would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold. It didn’t seem natural.”
  • PICS: Piryanka Chopra showed off the top of her baby’s head
  • “The Jennifer Hudson SHOW” will premiere on September 12th . . . which is Jennifer’s 41st birthday
  • Johnny Knoxville getting DIVORCED after 12 years of marriage to his 2nd wife
  • Aziz Ansari MARRIES forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell in Italy
  • Why Disney PASSED on Tim Allen in “Lightyear” because his version of the character is “dumber” and “goofier”
  • PICS: Demi Lovato went Instagram official without about one-third of her new boyfriend’s face
  • Beavis + Butt-Head Will Take on YouTube + TikTok Videos in Series REBOOT
  • A sealed “Back to the Future” VHS tape SOLD for $75,000, which was a record
  • Leonardo DiCaprio VISITED the place where his eco-friendly champagne is being made