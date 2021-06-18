bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/18/21)

Kim Kardashian West at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Promise'
Kim Kardashian West at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Promise’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on April 12, 2017.
  • Kim Kardashian will still post SEXY PHOTOS when she is a lawyer…and she says she OWES AN APOLOGY to Kris Humphries, her husband of 72 days
  • VIDEO: Chris Pratt has a Father’s Day surprise for 4 deployed dads!
  • Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seen TOGETHER after Instagram model claims he cheated with her!
  • Billie Eilish’s boyfriend APOLOGIZES for racist post
  • Hugh Grant would like the Internet to know that he did NOT marry his wife for “PASSPORT REASONS
  • A film critic rated ALL 24 Pixar films, the 3 BEST were: “Toy Story 3” . . . “The Incredibles” . . . and “Toy Story 2”.  The three worst were ALL three “Cars” films
  • VIDEO: For the 13th anniversary of her song “7 Things”, Miley Cyrus asked the Internet to help her find the girls from the video
  • Tony Hawk’s tweets about his AWKWARD ENCOUNTERS with strangers is something we will always love!

 