Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/18/21)

- Kim Kardashian will still post SEXY PHOTOS when she is a lawyer…and she says she OWES AN APOLOGY to Kris Humphries, her husband of 72 days
- VIDEO: Chris Pratt has a Father’s Day surprise for 4 deployed dads!
- Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seen TOGETHER after Instagram model claims he cheated with her!
- Billie Eilish’s boyfriend APOLOGIZES for racist post
- Hugh Grant would like the Internet to know that he did NOT marry his wife for “PASSPORT REASONS“
- A film critic rated ALL 24 Pixar films, the 3 BEST were: “Toy Story 3” . . . “The Incredibles” . . . and “Toy Story 2”. The three worst were ALL three “Cars” films
- VIDEO: For the 13th anniversary of her song “7 Things”, Miley Cyrus asked the Internet to help her find the girls from the video
- Tony Hawk’s tweets about his AWKWARD ENCOUNTERS with strangers is something we will always love!