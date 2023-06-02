Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/2/23)

T-Pain is now Fros-T-Pain and he wants to “Buy U a Frosty”….no seriously, you can get a FREE FROSTY from June 5th to the 21st with any purchase!
Did Al Pacino really demand a PATERNITY TEST from his 29 year old girlfriend??? Robert De Niro says being a dad to a newborn daughter at 79 “FEELS GREAT” but he’s also “very happy” for fellow actor Al Pacino
Forbes’ list of America’s RICHEST SELF MADE WOMEN obviously includes Rihanna ($1.4 billion) and Taylor Swift ($740 million)…but some other names are causing CONTROVERSY including Kim Kardashian ($1.2 billion), and Kylie Jenner ($680 million)
PICS: Tom Holland thinks this might be the sexiest picture ever taken of him
Jenna Ortega’s mom, who is a nurse, went on a valid ANTI SMOKING TIRADE after pics of her daughter smoking went viral!
Dwayne Johnson is returning as Hobbs in a NEW UNTITLED “Fast and Furious” movie, that will set up “Fast X: Part 2″…but it’s not the creator says, it’s NOT “‘Fast 11.’ Think of it more like “Fast X.5.”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” surpassed “Frozen” to become the 2nd HIGHEST GROSSING animated film of all time worldwide
Despite their separation, Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito are STILL MARRIED, and they’re still good friends
Tom Hanks admits “I have been in some movies that I HATE”
VIDEO: Jack Black and Kyle Gass frolick in the ocean in Tenacious D’s video for their cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game”
VIDEO: Julia Louis-Dreyfus joins “Hot Ones” and talks about how the “Seinfeld “cast were challenged to do something every time they entered Jerry’s apartment on the show….and they had to get real creative because they couldn’t just sit on the couch every time