bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/21/23)

Tiger Shark
Tiger sharks are fairly common at Tiger Beach Bahamas
  • Netflix film crew ATTACKED BY SHARKS, their “whole boat exploded” after back-to-back shark attacks in Hawaii!!
  • Zendaya’s new erotic tennis THRILLER “Challengers” just dropped the trailer and OMG! Plus, did you catch the Tom Holland interview where he just gushes about how much he LOVES HER???
  • VIDEO: A “Price is Right” contestant got SO EXCITED he won, he dislocated his shoulder!
  •  Will.I.Am says he’s working on NEW MUSIC with . . . Britney Spears???
  • Denise Richards makes $2 MILLION A MONTH on OnlyFans, and her daughter Sami Sheen makes $80,000…but neither of them really show any nudity???
  • Kim Kardashian COVERS Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies edition
  •  Avril Lavigne and Tyga BREAK UP after three months of dating
  •  Machine Gun Kelly let his 13-year-old daughter give him a TATTOO
  • VIDEO: Jamie Lynn Spears is BACK in the trailer for the “Zoey 101” movie, “Zoey 102”
  • PICS: Drew Barrymore is taking a break from social media for the summer…and it’s actually a really good idea
  • VIDEO: Kelly Osbourne says Prince Harry is a ‘f–king t–t’ who always ‘whines’
  • Kesha says she ALMOST DIED from “horrifying” complications after freezing her eggs
  • Maya Hawke has MIXED FEELINGS about her “Stranger Things” character having a girlfriend in Season 5, she worries it would detract from Robin’s friendship with Steve Harrington
  • Danielle Fishel recalls her terrible experience with men as a teen actor on “Boy Meets World”, “I had a male executive — I did a calendar [shoot] at 16 — and he specifically told me he had a certain calendar month in his BEDROOM.”
  • VIDEO: Watch Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons serenade a cancer survivor
  • Director Oliver Stone hates “John Wick 4”  saying it’s “DISGUSTING beyond belief” and adds, “[Keanu Reeves] kills, what, three, four hundred people in the [effing] movie . . . it’s become a video game more than a movie.”
  • Robert Downey Jr. recalls his time in prison in 1999, “You could just feel the EVIL in the air”
  • VIDEO: No news, just Katy Perry’s new bangs
  • PICS: All 14 live-action Batman costumes ranked!
  • PICS: Dick Van Dyke spent Father’s Day with his children, grandchildren, and GREAT grandchildren.