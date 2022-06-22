Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/22/22)

- Netflix’s new reality competition show, “SNOWFLAKE MOUNTAIN“, takes 10 spoiled Gen Zers to the remote wilderness to see who can survive….and win $50,000 [SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER]
- Justin Timberlake is getting MOCKED for his dance moves! After performing at the “Something in the Water” Festival in Washington, D.C. one TWITTER USER called his dancing “a cross between a black uncle at a cookout and Irish river dancing.”
DC! BEAT YOUR FEET! Did Justin Timberlake get off at @sitw ? 😂🔥 @jtimberlake pic.twitter.com/cSS6YhTt33
— DMV 🔌 (@DmvMusicPlug) June 19, 2022
- VIDEO: Kim Kardashian has NEVER SEEN “SNL” before she was actually on it!!! And she says she had no idea Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell were cast members!
- Kim says she followed her therapists advice and waited 6 MONTHS before introducing Pete Davidson to her kids!
- Dwayne Johnson SURPRISES students with disabilities in moving video, “The most gigantic hearts”
- Tupac’s family opened up a POP UP RESTAURANT in L.A. called Powamekka Cafe….inspired by ideas he left behind…will serve items like fried chicken wings, gumbo, and meatloaf
- Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s RETURN as Walt and Jesse for “Better Call Saul” will be MORE than just a quick cameo
- VIDEO: Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, performed her new music on “The Tonight Show”
- VIDEO: Disney “princesses” do the first drink/last drink challenge and it’s hysterical!
- Mandy Moore is PREGNANT and on tour, which means “OB visits in new cities.”
- Shaq is throwing a Halloween event in Long Beach, California called “SHAQTOBER FEST”
- Comedian Justin Rupple was on “America’s Got Talent” teaching us all how to do celebrity impressions