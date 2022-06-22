bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/22/22)

snowlfake mountain
  • Netflix’s new reality competition show, “SNOWFLAKE MOUNTAIN“, takes 10 spoiled Gen Zers to the remote wilderness to see who can survive….and win $50,000 [SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER]
  • Justin Timberlake is getting MOCKED for his dance moves! After performing at the “Something in the Water” Festival in Washington, D.C. one TWITTER USER called his dancing “a cross between a black uncle at a cookout and Irish river dancing.”

  • VIDEO: Kim Kardashian has NEVER SEEN “SNL” before she was actually on it!!! And she says she had no idea Jimmy Fallon and Will Ferrell were cast members!
  • Kim says she followed her therapists advice and waited 6 MONTHS before introducing Pete Davidson to her kids!
  • Dwayne Johnson SURPRISES students with disabilities in moving video, “The most gigantic hearts”
  • Tupac’s family opened up a POP UP RESTAURANT in L.A. called Powamekka Cafe….inspired by ideas he left behind…will serve items like fried chicken wings, gumbo, and meatloaf
  • Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s RETURN as Walt and Jesse for “Better Call Saul” will be MORE than just a quick cameo
  • VIDEO: Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, performed her new music on “The Tonight Show”
  • VIDEO: Disney “princesses” do the first drink/last drink challenge and it’s hysterical!
  • Mandy Moore is PREGNANT and on tour, which means “OB visits in new cities.”
  • Shaq is throwing a Halloween event in Long Beach, California called “SHAQTOBER FEST”
  • Comedian Justin Rupple was on “America’s Got Talent” teaching us all how to do celebrity impressions

 