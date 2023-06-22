Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/22/23)

- Ummmm Mark Zuckerberg just accepted Elon Musk’s CAGE MATCH CHALLENGE….is this really happening or is it just all talk???
- Days after Bebe Rexha HIT BY FLYING PHONE, a concertgoer ran on stage and SLAPPED Ava Max and there is VIDEO
- Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine is requesting $248K A MONTH in child support
- VIDEO: Aubrey Plaza on the Jumbotron at the Sparks vs Lynx just giving the middle finger
- The writer’s strike just KILLED Bad Bunny’s “Spider-Man” spin off, “El Muerto”
- ‘America’s Biggest Pie Lover’ Jason Biggs is selling a limited-edition PIE! (no apples are involved)
- VIDEO: Britney Spears says she visited with her sister last week in Insta post that shows her dancing on a boat and having a great time
- PICS: Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire rep their ‘Wolf Pack’ with matching necklaces
- PICS: Kelly Osbourne’s baby paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne by being dressed up as a bat!
- VIDEO: Post Malone is having too much fun with his Raising Cane’s partnership
- 27 times actors made MISTAKES ON SET and they actually ended up being genius moments!
- Katy Perry says having a SOBER PACT with Orlando Bloom makes it so much easier because they can do it together
- VIDEO: Adele forgot the lyrics to “I Drink Wine” during a recent show and a fan had to finish it for her
- The Jonas Brothers TEAM UP with K-pop group Tomorrow X Together for new song called “Do It Like That” out July 7th