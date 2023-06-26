Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (6/26/23)

- Drake has a new POETRY BOOK and an album to go along with it, “I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life.”
- Maury Povich launches at-home PATERNITY TESTS called “The Results Are In”
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker revealed they’re having a boy with a ROCK THEMED reveal
- Offset and Quavo REUNITED at last night’s “BET Awards” to pay tribute to Takeoff
- PICS: Jon Hamm and costar Anna Osceola got married where they filmed “Mad Man’s” series finale!
- VIDEO: Patti LaBelle gives powerful and uplifting tribute to Tina Turner at BET Awards despite forgetting the lyrics to “(Simply) the Best”
- Doja Cat is headed ON TOUR this fall with Ice Spice and Doechii on select dates
- Gwen Stefani RANKED her songs and the internet does NOT AGREE
- The French poster for “Barbie” has a HORNY DOUBLE MEANING
- Vanna White reportedly wants a HUGE RAISE to stay with “Wheel of Fortune” after Pat Sajak leaves…she currently makes $3 million a year, which is five times less than Pat makes.
- The OceanGate disaster gave a SALES BUMP to Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”
- Ed Sheeran opened for HIMSELF after Khalid got in a car accident
- Not all of Nick Cannon’s kids know ABOUT EACH OTHER, “As much as that may be a wish of mine, I’ve got to respect that’s not a wish of everyone’s.”
- PICS: Ashton Kutcher posted a pic of Mila Kunis with the sweetest caption